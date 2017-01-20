The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: State of Orange Festival at Churchill’s Pub

EXPAND Sigh Kicks will play its last show at the State of Orange Festival. Courtesy photo

If you are into good local rock bands and cheap beer, Saturday, January 21, Churchill’s Pub is the place to be. The State of Orange Festival is where you can drink all your concerns about Inauguration Day away, or at least forget about them for a couple of hours.

Eleven South Florida bands, a drum battle, a fashion show, a live art auction by street artist Atomik, and poems by Edward D. Tejada are what’s on the menu for the first edition of the festival. You will also be able to get $3 Shock Top beer all night, and if you don’t want to be drinking with an empty stomach (not recommended), the Little River food truck Cheeseburger Baby will be there to help you avoid a bad Sunday hangover.

The lineup includes some of Miami’s finest rock, indie, and psych-rock acts, such as Peyote Coyote, Similar Prisoners, the Bearings, Timothy Eerie, Analog, Grey 8s, Viceroii, Tremends, and a couple of out-of-town bands: Sonic Graffiti (St. Petersburg) and Gov Club (Jacksonville). The night will also feature an appearance by local indie/dream rock outlet Sigh Kicks, whose members promise this will be the last time they perform together.

Admission will be free from 7 to 8 p.m., so if you want to save some bucks to buy more tall-boys, get there early. After 8, the cover climbs to $10.

State of Orange Festival

7 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Free admission before 8 p.m ., $10 after.

