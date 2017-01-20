menu

The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: State of Orange Festival at Churchill's Pub

Grammy-Winning Saxophonist Ed Calle Resigns From Palo! After Obama Comment




Friday, January 20, 2017 at 3:08 p.m.
By Flor Frances
Sigh Kicks will play its last show at the State of Orange Festival.EXPAND

Courtesy photo
If you are into good local rock bands and cheap beer, Saturday, January 21, Churchill’s Pub is the place to be. The State of Orange Festival is where you can drink all your concerns about Inauguration Day away, or at least forget about them for a couple of hours.

Eleven South Florida bands, a drum battle, a fashion show, a live art auction by street artist Atomik, and poems by Edward D. Tejada are what’s on the menu for the first edition of the festival. You will also be able to get $3 Shock Top beer all night, and if you don’t want to be drinking with an empty stomach (not recommended), the Little River food truck Cheeseburger Baby will be there to help you avoid a bad Sunday hangover.

The lineup includes some of Miami’s finest rock, indie, and psych-rock acts, such as Peyote Coyote, Similar Prisoners, the Bearings, Timothy Eerie, Analog, Grey 8s, Viceroii, Tremends, and a couple of out-of-town bands: Sonic Graffiti (St. Petersburg) and Gov Club (Jacksonville). The night will also feature an appearance by local indie/dream rock outlet Sigh Kicks, whose members promise this will be the last time they perform together.

Admission will be free from 7 to 8 p.m., so if you want to save some bucks to buy more tall-boys, get there early. After 8, the cover climbs to $10.

State of Orange Festival
7 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Free admission before 8 p.m ., $10 after.

Flor Frances
Flor Frances is an Argentine journalist who began exploring the corners of Miami's underground more than seven years ago. She holds a bachelor’s degree is social communication and journalism from Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina). Besides being a freelance writer for Miami New Times, Flor has her own online magazine called Too Much Love and a marketing agency. She has also worked in the PR and marketing departments of several record labels and hosted radio shows in Argentina and Miami. One of her biggest passions is discovering new good music, preferably postpunk, New Wave, sludge, stoner, industrial, and alternative — the darker the better.
Churchill's Pub
5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

