The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Monterrey and X3SR at 1306

Now Free, Kodak Black Will Turn Up for His First Post-Jail Show in Downtown Miami


The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Monterrey and X3SR at 1306

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 3 p.m.
By Flor Frances
Monterrey
Synth-pop melodies and chill electronic beats are on the menu for tonight. Local music blog Moonset Records is organizing a free night of live music and DJs at 1306, featuring performances by local act Monterrey and X3SR and DJ sets by Juliette Helen — founder of Moonset Records — and Triangles.

Showtime is 10 p.m., and patrons can enjoy 1306's creative cocktail menu while taking in the locally sourced melodies. The party will also be the kickoff to Moonset's monthly event that will feature up-and-coming live acts from Miami.

Monterrey is Roger del Pino’s chillwave musical outlet, who recently released an '80s-inspired video for his single "Neon" and had a chat with New Times. His music combines retro synths with soft vocals and has a house aftertaste. X3SR is a duo formed by the Seralena brothers, Brandon and Eric, who have been playing their mix of ambient, indie, and electronic compositions around Miami since 2012.

What you can expect from the night is a full local experience, a combination of tasteful electronic sounds in a downtown Miami venue with a large outdoor area to enjoy this beautiful weather.

Moonset Records Presents Monterrey, X3SR, Juliette Helen, and Triangles
10 p.m. Friday, January 27, at the Bar at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com; 305-377-2277. Admission is free.

Flor Frances
Flor Frances is an Argentine journalist who began exploring the corners of Miami's underground more than seven years ago. She holds a bachelor’s degree is social communication and journalism from Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina). Besides being a freelance writer for Miami New Times, Flor has her own online magazine called Too Much Love and a marketing agency. She has also worked in the PR and marketing departments of several record labels and hosted radio shows in Argentina and Miami. One of her biggest passions is discovering new good music, preferably postpunk, New Wave, sludge, stoner, industrial, and alternative — the darker the better.

The Bar at 1306
1306 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136

305-377-2277

www.1306miami.com

