The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Monterrey and X3SR at 1306

Synth-pop melodies and chill electronic beats are on the menu for tonight. Local music blog Moonset Records is organizing a free night of live music and DJs at 1306, featuring performances by local act Monterrey and X3SR and DJ sets by Juliette Helen — founder of Moonset Records — and Triangles.

Showtime is 10 p.m., and patrons can enjoy 1306's creative cocktail menu while taking in the locally sourced melodies. The party will also be the kickoff to Moonset's monthly event that will feature up-and-coming live acts from Miami.

Monterrey is Roger del Pino’s chillwave musical outlet, who recently released an '80s-inspired video for his single "Neon" and had a chat with New Times. His music combines retro synths with soft vocals and has a house aftertaste. X3SR is a duo formed by the Seralena brothers, Brandon and Eric, who have been playing their mix of ambient, indie, and electronic compositions around Miami since 2012.

What you can expect from the night is a full local experience, a combination of tasteful electronic sounds in a downtown Miami venue with a large outdoor area to enjoy this beautiful weather.

Moonset Records Presents Monterrey, X3SR, Juliette Helen, and Triangles

10 p.m. Friday, January 27, at the Bar at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com; 305-377-2277. Admission is free.

