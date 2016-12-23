menu

The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Cut a Rug at Churchill's Pub

Best Concert of the Week: Matisyahu at Fillmore Miami Beach


The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Cut a Rug at Churchill's Pub

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 9:13 a.m.
By Flor Frances
DJ WoozlesEXPAND
DJ Woozles
Courtesy of Cut a Rug
Some people plan to stay at home during Nochebuena so they can wake up early and help to prepare their family’s Christmas meal. But we have a better option for your Saturday night: Cut a Rug.

As the name indicates, Cut a Rug is a party that intends to make you dance like there is no tomorrow and it happens every month at our beloved underground mecca, Churchill’s Pub in Little Haiti.

This Saturday, the Cut a Rug team is opting to throw a special holiday-themed event with sets by a bunch of DJ’s and musicians, a special performance by Jupiter Velvet, and visuals by Ammy Juliet. Among the DJ’s who'll make you dance that night are resident DJ Woozles, Mixx Piggy, Dalto Saffe, Rubi Ronin, and Voodoo Stuw, among many others. The event will take place both in the main and in the green rooms of the venue, so make sure to explore and not just stay by the bar having a beer. That way, you won’t miss a thing.

The party starts at 10 p.m. It’s a free event, of course, but if you are under 21 you will have to pay 5 bucks to get in. So if you want to party on a budget, listen to good music and enjoy a cheap tall boy while waiting for Santa, you know where to go. Just make sure to bring your I.D. and to take an Uber or Lyft if you plan to drink. You don’t want to get your grandma upset on Christmas Day.

Cut A Rug

Cut a Rug
10 p.m. Saturday, December 24, at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. $5 Under 21.

Flor Frances
Flor Frances is an Argentine journalist who began exploring the corners of Miami's underground more than seven years ago. She holds a bachelor’s degree is social communication and journalism from Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina). Besides being a freelance writer for Miami New Times, Flor has her own online magazine called Too Much Love and a marketing agency. She has also worked in the PR and marketing departments of several record labels and hosted radio shows in Argentina and Miami. One of her biggest passions is discovering new good music, preferably postpunk, New Wave, sludge, stoner, industrial, and alternative — the darker the better.
Churchill's Pub
5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

