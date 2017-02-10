The Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Apostrophe's III at International Noise Conference 2017

EXPAND SLWMTNGNGBNG performing on the Apostrophe's stage at INC 2016. Photo by Walter Wlodarczyk

Everybody knows things can get weird in Florida, and the International Noise Conference makes an appearance every year to prove that things in Miami can also get loud — very loud — and a little weird.

During the five-day festival, which began this past Tuesday and will end Saturday at Churchill’s Pub, you can see people making music with a shovel and a violin bow. Or you can take in a furry, seven-foot-tall creature reciting very dark poetry and mad scientists playing a theremin. It’s fair to say there is something to satisfy every musical fetish at this bizarre gathering.

There will be more than 200 performances this year, divided by stages and curated by local musicians or music lovers. But one stage in particular — Apostrophe's III, which is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight — deserves a special mention.

This is is the third year of the Apostrophe's stage during INC. It will feature ten musicians, performers, and DJs on the iconic back patio of Churchill’s. This place has witnessed the birth of more than 1,000 artists during open-mike nights on Mondays. The lineup on Apostrophe’s III is a mix of what can be called the essence of the conference, a combination of established acts, alternative projects of established Miami bands, and performers who get together only once or twice a year. The lineup includes SLWMTNGNGBNG, Phaxas, Arturo Garcia, Bottom Text, Decasyntax, Audioid, Fsik Huvnx, Odd Queer, and Juju Pie; A.F.T.R. will perform between sets.

Why you should catch this event? If you are a Miami local, you will see familiar faces doing things you have never seen them do before or trying old stuff with a twist. If you have never been to INC, this is your opportunity for redemption. There is no cover, so no excuses.

Apostrophe's III at INC 2017

9 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

