The Best Free Concert Of The Weekend: Apostrophe's III at INC

EXPAND SLWMTNGNGBNG performing on the Apostrophe's stage at INC 2016 Walter Wlodarczyk

Everybody knows that in Florida things can get weird, and the International Noise Conference gives an appearance every year to prove that things in Miami can also get loud, very loud... and a little weird.

During the six-day long festival, which takes place at Churchill’s, you can see people making music with a shovel and a violin bow. Or you can take in a furry seven-foot tall creature reciting very dark poetry and mad scientists playing a theremin. It’s fair to say that there is something to satisfy every musical fetish at this bizarre gathering.

There will be more than 200 performances this year, divided by stages and curated by local musicians or music lovers. But we want to highlight one stage in particular, Apostrophe's III, which is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight.

This is is the third year of the Apostrophe's stage during the conference. It will feature ten different musicians, performers and DJ’s on the iconic back patio of Churchill’s. This place has witnessed the birth of more than 1000 new artists during open mic nights on Mondays. Apostrophe’s III lineup is a mix of what can be called the essence of the conference, a combination of some already established acts, alternative projects of established Miami bands, and performers who only get together once or twice a year. The lineup includes SLWMTNGNGBNG, Phaxas, Arturo Garcia, Bottom Text, Decasyntax, AUDIOID, Fsik Huvnx, Odd Queer, Juju Pie and A.F.T.R. in between sets.

Why you should catch this event? If you are a Miami local, you will see familiar faces doing things that you have never seen them do before or trying the old stuff with a twist. If you have never been to the conference, this is your opportunity for redemption. There is no cover so no excuses.

Apostrophe's III at INC 2017. Friday, February 10, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com free admission.