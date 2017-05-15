The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, May 15-21

The Head and the Heart Photo by James Minchin

Even as summer looms over Miami, the music isn't slowing. This Thursday, indie folk rockers the Head and the Heart will stop by the Fillmore Miami Beach. The band is on tour supporting its third album, Signs of Light, which also happens to mark the group's major-label debut. If you're nostalgic for early-'00s hip-hop, Eve will take the stage at LIV Friday. Ever since she married British entrepreneur (and millionaire) Maximillion Cooper, she's been lying low, so her comeback is overdue. And once you kids get tired of the Chainsmokers, you'll probably graduate to acts like Snakehips, which will be at Bardot Friday, with weightier electropop tunes.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 15

A-Train: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zach Larmer: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Fashion Bug Chasers Photo by Kurt Fowl

Tuesday, May 16

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Silenmara, Born Beneath, Alloy: With Barber Floyd, Freaks and Ghosts, Irra's One, and Junkie Nurse, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Amede: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

EC Twins: 11 p.m., $20. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Gathering Wednesdays: With Simone Vitullo, Archila, and Kid Moss, 10 p.m., TBD. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

LGBTQ Fest: With Womanmay, Fashion Bug Chasers, Xotic Yeyo, Drawing Bored, Folktale San Pedro, and more, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Night Breeze: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Video Game Concert: 7 p.m., free. Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami, 305-237-1450.

Pantha Du Prince Courtesy of Rough Trade

Thursday, May 18

Cultra 5: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. Tina Hills Pavilion, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Dust and Grooves: With Mr. Anderson, Chris Hurst, and Michael Colangelo, 9 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Emin: $65-$160. 8 p.m., $65. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Flint Blade: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Gryffin: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The High Note Jazz series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Miami, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Noise Nomads: With Anna Mikhailove, Human Fluid Rot, Street Rat, Erratix, and more, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Nsound, Maurizio Ruggiero & Allan Gallego: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Pantha du Prince: 10 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.

The Head and the Heart: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

The Wynwoods: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Snakehips Photo by Daniel Benson

Friday, May 19

Alejandro Elizondo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Amaury Gutiérrez: 11 p.m., $45-$65. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Andrés Calamaro: 8 p.m., $59-$254. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Chris Liebing: With Monoloc, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

David Christophere of Rabbit in the Moon: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Deicide: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

D'Julz: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Emin: 10 p.m., $65. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Eve: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers: 8 p.m., $29-$79. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Jade: With Troncoso and Puma & Harry, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Leon Vynehall: 9 p.m., $15-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

LOTOS Music Festival: With Boy George, The Romantics, Ace of Base, Stevie B, Exposé, Katrina and the Waves, Nu Shooz, and Clive Farrington, 7 p.m., $59.50. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Norman Doray: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Palm Court Performance Series: With Cachao's Mambo All-Stars, 5-8 p.m., free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net/shop.

Periphyton: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Snakehips: 10 p.m., $18-$27. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Super8 & Tab: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Trustee Savings Banks: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Dubfire Courtesy photo

Saturday, May 20

Aditus and Daiquiri: 7:30 p.m., $50 — $100. Bonaventure Resort & Spa, 250 Racquet Club Rd, WESTON, 954-389-3300.

Art Department & Nathan Barato: With Danyelino and Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Ashley Wallbridge: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Aymee Nuviola: 11 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Dakap & Friends: With Amo, Lou Flores, and Nova Duet, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dance Spirit: With Magician On Duty, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Day La Soul: 90s-2000s Party With Ying Yang Twins: 5-10 p.m., $20. Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miamirooftop.com.

Del the Funky Homosapien: 8 p.m., $25. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dubfire: With ALX, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

#HialeahNow Beats & BBQ Bash: 2 p.m., free. Unbranded Brewing Co, 1395 E 11th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33010, Miami, 786-975-9596.

Joe Goddard (Hot Chip) DJ Set: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Marshmello: 11 p.m., $45-$65. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Muse: With Thirty Seconds to Mars, TBA, muse.mu/tour-dates. Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/perfect-vodka-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Nick Monaco: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, facebook.com/floydmia.

Red Light Motel: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Rose Max & Ramatis: 8-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Cafe & Lounge, 450 NW 27th St, Miami, 786-622-6285, wynwood-cafe.com.

SanLuis: 8 p.m., $49-$99. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sheer Mag: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Tropic Social:: With XAXO, Magdalena Bay, and Muning, 10 p.m., $10. Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Young Musicians Unite Annual Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m., $23. The Gleason Room — Backstage at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sunday, May 21

Animals as Leaders: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Russ: 9 p.m., $34-$104. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.