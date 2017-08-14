The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 14-20

This week's music offerings are strong from the get-go with J. Cole working out at the AAA. Wednesday, it's Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at Coral Sky Amphitheatre. And if you have a need for that Latin thing, Los Amigos Invisibles will play the Flamingo Theater in Brickell Saturday. Hot is right!
Monday, August 14
J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only Tour: 8 p.m., $45.50-$121.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Josiah Boornazian: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, August 15
Adam Scone Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Slap 'n' Tickle: With Patrick Walsh, 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Summer Bummer: With Seafoam Walls and Anastasia Max, 6-9 p.m., Free. Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-762-9488, radio-active-records.com.
Counting Crows
Photo by Danny Clinch
Wednesday, August 16
Drawing Bored: 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Le Percolatuer: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: 6:45 p.m., $21.50-$91.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/coral-sky-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.
Night Breeze Jazz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Thursday, August 17
Ashley Christine: 7-9:30 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Dead Words: With Dyslexic Postcards and the Gazms, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Electric Kif: 8-11 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
The High Note Jazz series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Paper Trees: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Pavel Nuñez: 10 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
RnBae: With Miranda Rae, Alcea, Sophia, and Jo Penha, 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Summer Crafts and Concerts: 6 p.m., free with RSVP, rsvpmiami@madewell.com, facebook.com/prismcreativegroup. Madewell, 714 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-534-8079, madewell.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
YFN Lucci: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Matthias Tanzmann
Photo by Kerstin_Flake
Friday, August 18
Carnage: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Classic Albums Live: Supertramp's Breakfast in America: 8 p.m., $35-$50. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Daniel Bortz: With Naufer, 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Flørist: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Gab Rhome: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Grum: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Matthias Tanzmann: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Miamipalooza: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Shroud Eater: With Ether and Orbweaver, 10 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
SoulLit With Elhae: 8:30 p.m., $15. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Tal Cohen Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Two Friends: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Los Amigos Invisibles
Courtesy photo
Saturday, August 19
Aymee Nuviola: $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Breaks Yo!: With Agent K and Bella, 8 p.m., $5. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
¡Buenas Vibras! Pool Party: With Max Vangeli, Chris Valencia, Tricia Dade, Adsr, Capi, Cazes, Malone, and more., 12 p.m., $20. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.
Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis: 8 p.m., $31.50-$51.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Cocodrills & Vanjee: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Dave Feder: 8:30 p.m., $25/$30. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Diane Ward Band: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
The Dream Lab Volume 1: 9 p.m., $0 - $5, facebook.com/thedreamlabmia. Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Ave. Unit C, Miami, 305-575-9160, brooklynvintageandvinyl.tumblr.com.
Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Ft Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jason Aldean: They Don't Know Tour: 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$65.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/coral-sky-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.
Jon Charnis: With Samihe, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Kitchen Club Anniversary: With DJ16bit, Danny Bled, Sinsek, and more., 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Live Music Saturday: With Eclipse, 7-11 p.m., $12.50. Schnebly Redland's Winery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead, 305-242-1224, schneblywinery2.ning.com.
Los Amigos Invisibles & Viniloversus: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Luisa Maria Güell: 8 p.m., $25-$70. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
MadeinTYO: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Matthew Dekay: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Oigo: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
Pearl & the Oysters: With Donzii and Trash, 10 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
SoundBite presents Summer Funk with Remyz: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Titanic Restaurant & Brewery, 5813 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-668-1742, titanicbrewery.com.
Vladi Divak: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
YokoO: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Sunday, August 20
Ainda Dúo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Counter Corner: With Basside and DJ Zehno, 10:30 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
