The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 14-20

This week's music offerings are strong from the get-go with J. Cole working out at the AAA. Wednesday, it's Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at Coral Sky Amphitheatre. And if you have a need for that Latin thing, Los Amigos Invisibles will play the Flamingo Theater in Brickell Saturday. Hot is right!



Monday, August 14

J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only Tour: 8 p.m., $45.50-$121.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.