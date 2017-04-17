The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, April 17-23

Big Sean Courtesy of Def Jam

It's 4/20 week, so if the music seems a little hazier than usual, that's to be expected. Bud-happy parties aside, L.A. rock group Froth will take the stage at Churchill's Pub Wednesday, while Detroit rapper Big Sean will stop by the Fillmore Miami Beach Thursday. Looking for noise that's more DJ-driven? EDM-friendly acts such as NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead will also make appearances in the 305, and hometown underground superstar Danny Daze will go all night long at Trade this Friday. And don't forget to check out appearances by local acts such as Twelve'Len, Native Youth, and Kolby Silva. Finally, cap off the week in the most 4/20 way possible at Kaya Fest.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 17

AMP Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

CAM Fest Opening Night: 8 p.m., free, 305-284-2241. Victor E. Clarke Recital Hall, 5501 San Amaro Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-6477, music.miami.edu.

Tuesday, April 18

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cellular Chaos: With Kenny Millions, Junkie Nurse, Human Fluid Rot, Freaks & Ghosts, Erratix, MekroniuM, Last, and Aon Quantrum, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Periphery: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Froth Courtesy of Chromatic PR

Wednesday, April 19

Dakap & Friends: With Sex Sells and Lu.Pons, 10 p.m., TBD. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Froth: With Plastic Pinks, Fat Sun, and Seafoam Walls, 9 p.m., $5/$7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Hennessy VSOP Privilege & Veuve Clicquot Rich Present Queen of Hearts: 7-11 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Rascal: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Thursday, April 20

Alex Weitz Group: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Big Sean: 8 p.m., $44.50-$230. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Caramelos de Cianuro: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $25. Blue Martini Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave. #250, Miami, 305-981-2583, bluemartinilounge.com.

The Garden: With Fat Tony, 6:30 p.m., $14. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $45-$150. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Ft Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The High Note Jazz series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Miami, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

III Joints: 3 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Miami 420 Music Festival: With Lil Eazy-E, Layzie Bone, Otto von Schirach, Lamebot, the Galactic Effect, MadSavvy, and more, 9 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

NGHTMRE: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Objekt: With Eveava and Yenny Craig, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

RnBae: With Twelve'Len, Dvwez, Native Youth, and Triangles, 9 p.m., $10-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Secret Cinema: With Allan Gallego, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tower of Power: 8 p.m., $37.50-$47.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Twelve'Len Photo by Udo Ihem

Friday, April 21

420 Headbangers Bowl: 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

American Grime Presents Proper: With the Reazin, Propz, Panda, and Funk de la Cueva, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Ashley Pezzotti: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Barac & John Dimas: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Byron the Aquarius: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Danny Daze: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Kilter: 10 p.m., $12-$15. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Miami Paradise: With Kolby Silva, Parrot Jungle 95, Triangles, and E¥Ezenburg, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Mr C: With Alan Epps and Bryan Silverstein, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Music at Mickel Concert Series: With The New Planets, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. Mickel Park, 2675 NW 7th Ave, Wilton Manors, 954-390-2130.

Oscar L: With Viviana Toscanini and Donnie Lowe, 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Set and Setting: With Yashira, Holly Hunt, and Orbweaver, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The M.E. Tour featuring Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét: 8:30 p.m., $35.50-$115. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

TransAtlantic Festival 2017: With ACHÉ, Los Herederos, Lazaro Casanova, Sinkane, Vieux Farka Touré, and Symbi Roots, 6 p.m., $15-$25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Zeds Dead: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

EXPAND Native Youth Photo by Zuri Rollins

Saturday, April 22

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 6:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Atajos: With Yayo, Makai, and Andres Caceres, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-392-0687, facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.

Bass Circus Foam & Pizza Party Edition: With Crizzly, 10 p.m., $20-$30. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Birdstock: With Axe and the Oak, Edan Archer, Ericoustic, Gold Dust Lounge, Lucid Room, Snow Moon, and South Bound Suspects, 7-11 p.m., $10. Tropical Audubon Society, 5530 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-667-7337, tropicalaudubon.org.

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Eco Disco: With Native Youth & Triangles, Dsided, Afrobeta, and Mystvries, 4 p.m.-12 a.m., $10. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-450-2260, facebook.com/armandorecordsmiami.

Gallim Dance: 8 p.m., $25-$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Grandmaster Flash: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Joeski: With Reinis and Rafi V, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Kartell & Cherokee: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Kaya Fest: With Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Damian Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Sean Paul, Inner Circle, and others, 1 p.m., $80-$200, 541-778-5863, kayafestivals.com. Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, livenation.com/venues/15031/bayfront-park-amphitheatre.

La Macalamba: With Optical Delusion, Daladje, Mystvries, Kosi Victor, Lautlos, and more, 2 p.m., $10. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

Little Havana Social Club: With Herencia de Timbiqui, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Koubek Center, 2705 SW 3rd St., Miami, 305-237-7750, koubekcenter.org.

Loco Dice: With Oscar G, 11 p.m., $40-$50. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Mass: With DJ Dino, Rippin Kittin, Dannt Bled, and DJ MaNu, 11 p.m., $15. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-450-2260, facebook.com/armandorecordsmiami.

Ondatropica: 10 p.m., $15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-363-2120, facebook.com/floydmia.

One Night Of Queen Performed By Gary Mullen And The Works: 8 p.m., $22.50-$75. Great Hall at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines.

Party Before You Sail with DJ Gringo: With Mickey Ferrer, Liana Veda, Chris Santiago, Armando & Heidy, Los Emigrantes, Yazzin, and more., 5-10 p.m., $10 pre-sale. El Capo Brickell, 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-577-7779, elcapobrickell.com.

Patrick & the Swayzees: 11 p.m., TBD. 11 p.m., TBD. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.

Prince One Night Alone Bash: With Xotic Yeyo, Anastasia Max, and the Citadel, 7:30 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Record Store Day 2017: With Lady Miss Kier of Deee-Lite, Blue, DJane, Mr. Gramps, Hiltronix, Jayjo, Kems, Mixx Piggy, Mr. Jolt, and Mystic Bill, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Free. Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-762-9488, radio-active-records.com. 8 a.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com. Presented by Sweat Records. With Cave of Swimmers, Ian Iachimoe, the State Of, Richie Hell, and Pocket of Lollipops., 7 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival: With Jacob Reese Thornton, the Wynwoods, Jay Blue Band, PJ Aviles, and JUke, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $8. Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 18th Ave., Homestead, 305-247-5727, redlandfruitandspice.com.

Robert Hood & Ambivalent: With Danyelino and Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Quintet: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

SoundWaves Earth Day Music Festival: 6-10 p.m., free with RSVP. Rickenbacker Marina, 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, 305-361-1900.

Studio 102: Will To Power: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sunday, April 23

Aceskully: 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Bump: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Miami International Piano Festival Presents Misha Dacic: 5 p.m., $35. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Pauly Cohen Big Band Jazz Concert: 4 p.m., $35. Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs, 954-344-7765, stagedoortheatre.com.