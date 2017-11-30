Art Basel Miami Beach 2017: This Year's Best Parties

Rows and rows of booths painted the perfect shade of white will fill tents and hotels all over Miami. Art spaces will stuff every inch of their galleries with all kinds of visual media. People with money to burn will live their flashiest lives, and gallerists will quickly descend on them in the hopes of making a sale. It's all a quasi-disgusting display of excess and proof of a bloated art market rigged to leave the average person out.

So don't feel bad in trying to pretend like you belong during Miami Art Week. You barely have enough money for rent this month, so there's no shame in grabbing a free glass or two of Dom Pérignon. Rest assured there will be plenty of champagne flowing this week. If there's anything the megarich like doing more than buying art they don't understand, it's partying.

If anyone knew how to live it up in Miami, it was fashion designer Gianni Versace. This year, elite Basel-goers can step inside his former Ocean Drive manse when the eighth-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale takes over Villa Casa Casuarina. The invitation-only party, hosted by Artsy and Insecure creator and star Issa Rae, will celebrate this year's 16 finalists before announcing the winner. Friday, December 8, at Villa Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Invitation only.