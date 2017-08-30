Kip Moore Is One Country Star Who's Not Down With Racism

If you had to take a stab at what side of the political line, Kip Moore falls on, you might guess the one that wears red trucker hats with a Make America Great Again insignia. After all, this is the singer and co-writer of top ten country songs with titles like "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck", "Beer Money", and "Hey Pretty Girl."

So after the tragic events of Charlottesville a couple weeks ago, it might have surprised some of Moore's Instagram followers when the country music went all SJW on them.

Then there was this August 13 tweet.

If your parents taught u 2 hate people of color they're idiots. If you're an adult & still spewing their hate, that makes u a bigger idiot — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) August 13, 2017

After posting it, he went into much deeper detail of his disgust with racism in the comment section. He wrote about seeing racism first hand growing up in Southern Georgia and the fights that would start when he heard friends using the derogatory N word. He then proceeded to describe a simple solution to stop at least casual racism.

"Don't bitch about the state of the world if youre too lazy or too much of a puss to stand up to your friends when you hear them or see them doing racist shit. It starts with each one of us individually if we wanna change what this world looks like. Go out of your way to take care of people and spread kindness. I'm Not tryin to preach, but I'm way more concerned with the state of my fellow brother than the state of my Instagram following. Take a break from your 100th bathroom selfie and pay attention to what's taking place around you. oh and to those that spew hateful comments on social media all the time yet have "Jesus lover" as your profile heading.. that would prolly provoke Jesus to slap your dumb ass."

Despite the punctuation that would make a copy editor reach for a Xanax, Moore's message was clear. If you're a racist, he doesn't want to be your friend, he doesn't want you to listen to his music, and he sure as hell doesn't want you to attend one of his concerts. Those who applaud these kind of gesture will have the opportunity to cheer on Moore as he plays the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival, September 3 at Miami Marine Stadium Park.

Beyond spouting more socially conscious messages, attendees can expect Moore to play his old favorites along with new numbers from his upcoming album, Slowheart, which is set for release on September 8. The tracks thath have been released include the soulful acoustic number, "Bitter Sweet Company", the tempo changing "The Bull", his anthem against superficiality "Blonde", and the traditional ballad of "More Girls Like You."

Moore said in an interview with the website Taste of Country earlier this year, that this new album is a musical extension of his philosophy of harmony and inclusiveness. “That’s the thing about this record, there are so many colors. You get Motown influences, you get that old Skynyrd, Black Crowes rock ‘n’ roll feel,” he said. “This record is going to be a neat discovery for a lot of the diehard fans.”

Tequila Bay Country Music Festival. With Brantley Gilbert, Kip Moore, Tyler Farr, Montgomery Gentry, Brooke Eden, Raelynn, Shelly Fairchild, and others.

11 a.m. Sunday, September 3, at Miami Marine Stadium Park, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. Tickets cost $55 to $150 via tequilabayfest.com.

