Ten Miami Music Charities That'll Make You Feel a Little Better About the World Right Now
The kids of Guitars Over Guns.
Photo by Jason Koerner
No matter how you're feeling about last Tuesday’s election results, we're all in dire need of some positivity to wash off the ick from nearly two years of the ugliest presidential contest in modern American history.
They say all politics is local, and tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, the Miami Foundation will once again give Miami residents a means beyond the ballot box to support causes they feel passionate about on
See? Feeling better already? Sort of?
In addition to gifts
A complete list of participating nonprofits can be found on the Give Miami Day website. These organizations are eligible for both citizen donations and bonus prizes, but many people use Give Miami Day as an opportunity to support other organizations as well, though it should be noted that only those preapproved by the Miami Foundation will be eligible for the bonus pool. So, for those feeling sad and helpless about the current state of the world, we have compiled this list of local music-oriented nonprofits, some which are eligible for the bonus pool as well as others that may not be well-known but are equally as deserving of your donation on
1. American Children's Orchestras for Peace
In choosing a charity to donate to, nonprofits that combat our society’s existing ills are the first to come to mind. These often include charities that help members of our society living in poverty or under the threat of violence. Some people may wonder why the arts should be prioritized, and American Children's Orchestras for Peace is a compelling response. ACOP believes that keeping at-risk and underserved children in the Miami-Dade community occupied with music education can prevent them from becoming statistics of poverty and crime later in life by boosting self-confidence, connecting them with mentors, and increasing parental involvement. ACOP’s efforts have been recognized nationally and were even featured on an NBC Nightly News “Making a Difference” segment. Donate here.
2. Guitars Over Guns
But sometimes orchestra doesn't quite grab 'em. For the rock 'n’ roll and
3. Community Arts and Culture
Best known for hosting Miami’s long-running Afro Roots World Music Festival and its Day at the Beach concert series, Community Arts and Culture has been fulfilling its mission to spread awareness of African culture’s powerful and undeniable influence on Miami’s artistic identity. In 2014, the nonprofit was awarded a $40,000 grant
4. Olympia Theater
Downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater is a historical and aesthetic gem hidden in the heart of our city. Originally opened in 1926 as a silent-movie theater and Vaudeville house, the venue now hosts community theater, film, and live concert events, including the In the Lobby Lounge Jazz series, taking place every second Wednesday of the month. Throughout its
