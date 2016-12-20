Ten Miami Holiday Parties Worthy of Ditching Your Family

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

It’s our favorite time of year in South Florida: Fake snow spouting from mall roof tops, Santa’s Enchanted Forest, annoying holiday music in retail stores, those dreaded holiday work parties you’re “highly recommended” to attend.

While Christmas in Miami is ripe for the beach this year with h 80-degree weather and beach days in full effect, we do still enjoy the holiday spirit. Try ugly sweater-themed parties, shinny dreidel-shaped disco balls, and numerous reasons to get drunk. If you’re looking for an escape from your family this year, here are a few places you can throw on some reindeer antlers and blow your Christmas cash.

Here are the best holiday parties Miami has to offer:

SunGhosts Photo by Garrin Evan

10. No Wavve’s Winter Wipeout at Churchill's Pub

Churchill’s P b invites you to live songs and debauchery from some of your favorite national and local bands on Wednesday, December 22, from 8 p.m. until those who came nice turn naughty. The lineup includes SunGhosts, SALAS, Future Thieves, TopTier, Verali, and Beach Dog.

Courtesy of Bardot

9. All Night in Brigitte (X-Mas Special) at Bardot

Whether you’re naughty or nice, Bardot is inviting to you to All Night in Brigitte Friday, December 23. Since this is right before the in-laws fly in, find a babysitter for the night as Dude Skywalker and Nii Tei spin your girl’s favorite songs all night long. Did we mention it's free?

Courtesy photo

8. Fur Coat by Link Miami Rebels Pop-Up

Link Miami Rebels are taking over Club Space with a little Venezuelan flavor this Christmas Eve. Check out the "soundtrack for the sunrise ahead" (so they say.) Fur Coat, Danyelino, Hardline, and Thunderpony will also keep the night going, playing music that will totally make you forget you have to open gifts with the kids in the morning. That’s if you make it home in time.

EXPAND Photo by Chris Carter

7. A Miami Christmas Party at Shots

After you’re done throwing away Christmas wrapping paper from overly expensive gifts you bought and really shitty gifts you received, head over to Shots for a true Miami Christmas party. DJs are unannounced, but the cover is free and that’s all that really matters, right? The “SHOTSmas” Christmas party is on Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. giving you enough time to forgive your best friend for that horrible gift she knew you’d love.

Derek Walin Photo by Devin Christopher

6. Disco Dreidel at Basement Miami

While you’re setting out cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve, Basement Miami is celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with Disco Dreidel. DJs Derek Walin and Eran Hersh promise to have you dancing all night long under an extremely shiny dreidel. Ice skating and bowling are always provided, but the catch is, you must be a Nelly’s List Miami member to attend.

