Ten Miami Holiday Parties Worth Ditching Your Family For

It’s our favorite time of year in South Florida: Fake snow spouts from mall rooftops, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is in full swing, Christmas music blares in retail stores, and holiday office parties offer photo ops with drunk co-workers.

Though Christmas in Miami means 80-degree weather and beach days, we do still enjoy the holiday spirit. Try ugly-sweater-themed parties, dreidel-shaped disco balls, and numerous reasons to get drunk. If you’re looking for an escape from your family this year, here are a few places you can wear some reindeer antlers and blow your Christmas cash.

Here are the best holiday parties in Miami:

10. No Wavve’s Winter Wipeout at Churchill's Pub

Churchill’s Pub invites you to enjoy debauchery and live music from some of your favorite national and local bands this Wednesday from 8 p.m. till those who came nice turn naughty. The lineup includes SunGhosts, Salas, Future Thieves, TopTier, Verali, and Beach Dog.

9. All Night in Brigitte (X-Mas Special) at Bardot

Bardot's All Night in Brigitte takes place this Friday, right before the in-laws fly in. So find a babysitter for the night while Dude Skywalker and Nii Tei spin your girl’s favorite songs all night long. Did we mention it's free?

8. Fur Coat by Link Miami Rebels Pop-Up

Club Space will get a little Venezuelan flavor this Christmas Eve. Check out what the Link Miami Rebels call the "soundtrack for the sunrise ahead." Fur Coat, Danyelino, Hardline, and Thunderpony will also keep the night going by playing music that will make you forget you have to open gifts with the kids in the morning. That’s if you make it home in time.

7. A Miami Christmas Party at Shots

After you’re done recycling all the wrapping paper from the expensive gifts you bought and crappy gifts you received, head to Shots for a true Miami Christmas party. DJs have yet to be announced, but the cover is free, and that’s what really matters, right? The “SHOTSmas” party goes down Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., giving you enough time to forgive your best friend for that horrible gift she knew you’d love.

6. Disco Dreidel at Basement Miami

While you’re setting out cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve, Basement Miami will be celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with Disco Dreidel. DJs Derek Walin and Eran Hersh promise to have you dancing all night long under an extremely shiny dreidel. Ice skating and bowling will be provided, but the catch is you must be a Nelly’s List Miami member to attend.

