Ten Live Music Acts That Need to Return to South Florida

Twenty eighteen will be a great year for Miami on the music front. Acts such as Fleet Foxes, Tycho, Tyler the Creator, Vince Staples, and Lorde with Run the Jewels and Mitski will all visit the 305 this year.

Though the Magic City has an exciting 12 months ahead, we can't help but reminisce about the killer live acts that have performed in our slice of paradise in the past. Here are ten live music acts South Florida desperately needs back.

1. Jack White. Rock 'n' roll is alive and well. If you're living under a rock, chances are you missed some really big music news. White recently released two new tracks, "Connected by Love" and "Respect Commander," and has announced the release of his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach. News broke yesterday that the musician will embark on a tour in April, his first in almost four years, according to his site. But unfortunately, South Florida didn't make the cut. The last time White came to town, he spent two nights crushing skulls at the Fillmore. If you were there, you can attest that Jack White gave a larger-than-life performance that this town will never forget. In 2014, New Times declared "Jack White Is the Most Important Rock Star of the 21st Century," and the sentiment still stands.

EXPAND We miss you, St. Vincent. Photo by Nedda Afsari

2. St. Vincent. It's been more than three years since Annie Clark performed to a jam-packed crowd at the Fillmore, and we're still going through withdrawal. Her excellent album Masseduction dropped in October 2017, and she's currently on her Fear the Future Tour, which is not scheduled to stop in South Florida, according to the tour dates listed on her site. The thought of existing in 2018 without seeing bangers such as "Los Ageless," "New York," and the title track from her latest album performed live truly bums us out. For those willing to hit the road to catch her show, the closest stop to Miami is the Tabernacle in Atlanta February 17. St. Vincent, hear our cries.

Broken Social Scene Courtesy photo

3. Broken Social Scene. It's no secret that Broken Social Scene is sorely missed around these parts. After a long hiatus, the band released 2017's Hug of Thunder, the followup to 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record. Members from other musical projects such as Stars, Metric, and Feist have contributed to Broken Social Scene. It's been almost seven years since the Canadian music collective paid a visit to South Florida. We've waited long enough.

EXPAND Grimes at Coachella 2016. Photo by Mathew Tucciarone

4. Grimes. Who remembers when Grimes played on the carpet to an intimate crowd at Bardot in 2012? Chances are you had no idea who she was, and you probably missed the performance. Bardot was notorious for bringing acts way before they were on most people’s radar — a true music nerd's dream. It's been more than two years since she released her fourth studio album, Art Angels. But fear no more: Grimes recently replied to a fan on Twitter, writing, "Just played label new music they rly dig it so hopefully smthn soon." Amen! If you've seen Grimes live in other cities, you know her shows are full of energy and get pretty rowdy. It's a giant dance party that South Florida desperately needs soon.

Bow down to the queen. Photo by Timothy Norris

5. Marina and the Diamonds. When it comes to pop royalty, Welsh singer-songwriter Marina Diamandis, better known as Marina and the Diamonds, takes the crown. Lady Gaga has her Little Monsters. Justin Bieber has the Beliebers. Selena Gomez has the Selenators. And Marina has her Diamonds. Fandoms are no joke. But it's only the über-passionate armies who will sniff out the low-key, invite-only shows. Though the pop singer's last local performance was technically in 2015, we're not counting that because it was a private event held at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami. (However, we spotted a few young Diamonds in the crowd, who more than likely snuck in like we did.) Rewind to her public show in 2012, when the Diamonds were in full force at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. Fans had waited since early that morning at the venue, where lines wrapped around the building. Marina puts on one hell of a show, and South Florida needs her back, stat.

M.I.A. at Ultra Music Festival in 2014. Photo by George Martinez

6. M.I.A. In a recent battle with Miami's traffic on the treacherous Dolphin Expressway, we contemplated ways to resist the urge to scream bloody murder. That's when M.I.A.'s "Boyz," from her critically acclaimed album Kala, came up on shuffle. We realized it had been a while since M.I.A. graced the 305 with a show, which inspired this list. The British-Sri Lankan singer's last visit to South Florida was at Ultra Music Festival in 2014. Her "Girl Mob and 'Support the Middle Finger' Campaign" moment at Ultra was dubbed one of fest's best by New Times. Take it back to October 2007, when she performed to a jam-packed crowd at the now-defunct Studio A. If you were there, you'd probably agree that show will forever go down as one of the best in Miami's history.

EXPAND Listen to Lily Allen's new track, "Trigger Bang," featuring Giggs. Photo by Bella Howard

7. Lily Allen. British pop star Lily Allen's first Miami show, at the Fillmore in 2014, was nothing short of a religious experience. Allen kicked off her U.S. tour in support of her album Sheezus with illuminated baby bottles onstage and an absolute killer set list. Her shows are kooky and an all-around great time. It's safe to say we could all use one of those right now. The singer recently released her new track, "Trigger Bang," featuring Giggs, after it was leaked online. According to Billboard, "In addition to her upcoming memoir, British pop star Lily Allen has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 album Sheezus, which is rumored to be entitled The Fourth Wall." We can only hope an upcoming tour lies ahead.

Panda Bear at III Points 2015. Photo by Karli Evans

8. Panda Bear. Miami recently saw Noah Lennox (AKA Panda Bear) bring the weird with Animal Collective at the Fillmore in 2016, but it's been almost three years since the experimental wizard delivered a solo set to the tropics. Panda Bear recently released the vinyl-only EP A Day With the Homies and is set to begin touring in April in support of it. Although no Florida dates have been announced on the upcoming tour, the Sunshine State can still dream.

Mac DeMarco performing at III Points in 2014. Photo by Ian Witlen

9. Mac DeMarco. His crazed fan base is sort of like the alt version of Beatlemania. After Mac DeMarco's set at III Points in 2014, the overzealous crowd flocked to the side of the stage waving dollar bills, items of clothing, and just about anything else deemed signable. From what we saw, DeMarco made sure that every last person got their photos and autographs. Although he played the Okeechobee Music Festival in 2017 two and a half hours north, Miami proper hasn't seen him perform in three-plus years.

EXPAND Arctic Monkeys Courtesy photo

10. Arctic Monkeys. It was a sad day when we had to load up the car and trek north to St. Petersburg after the British postpunk band's 2014 show at the Fillmore sold out. The Arctic Monkeys are a force to be reckoned with. A glimmer of hope shined through when the band recently announced its first 2018 show at Firefly Festival in Delaware in June. According to NME, "Bassist Nick O’Malley recently confirmed that the band started recording their eagerly anticipated new album in September while also revealing that it should be released in 2018." Will the Arctic Monkeys return to South Florida anytime soon?

