Ten Best Concerts to See in South Florida This Summer

U2 will play The Joshua Tree in its entirety. Sam Jones

Across the nation, the word "summer" inspires cheers and excitement. In South Florida, however, the impending seasonal shift is usually met with groans and sighs. Low season in Miami has historically meant a tragic lack of events and parties for local music lovers. But several of music's biggest names, along with lesser-known but no less talented acts, are set to come to town. Don't miss these shows visiting South Florida this summer.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

Depending upon whom you ask, U2 is either overrated, criminally underrated, one of the greatest bands of all time, or decades past its prime. If you subscribe to the last opinion, U2's latest tour might be the ideal time to catch the foursome onstage. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the group's career-defining album, The Joshua Tree, and the band will mark the milestone by playing the record in its entirety, front-to-back onstage every night of the tour. Translating the album's organic, rootsy sound into a high-tech stadium production might prove challenging, but a chance at hearing the Edge re-create the glimmering guitar intro to "Where the Streets Have No Name"; the driving, resilient gospel of "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"; the aching wail of "With or Without You"; and the stinging rage of "Bullet the Blue Sky" will be well worth the experiment. What, had you forgotten how great those songs were in the haze of recent uninspired duds like "Every Breaking Wave"" Then it might be time to revisit them.

7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $228 to $1838 via ticketmaster.com.

Chance the Rapper, at only 24 years old, is a noted philanthropist and one of hip-hop's most interesting voices. Mathew Tucciarone

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper takes his rap name from his birth name, Chancellor, but Chance is an apt moniker for someone whose extraordinary story has played out like a Hollywood retelling of a fairy tale. When he was a teenager, his breakout mixtape was uploaded to a file-sharing platform and downloaded more than a million times. The tape's popularity led to a bidding war between record labels, but a few years into his career, Chance seems less interested in money and much more interested in impact. He's been known to forgo digital releases of his music until demand is high and is already a noted philanthropist at the age of 24. His childlike delivery and optimism are breaths of fresh air in today's hip-hop world, and his voice is singular. He played the Fillmore Miami Beach during his Magnificent Coloring World Tour just seven months ago, but when he plays the AAA this summer, he'll know he got there on his own terms.

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35 to $76 via ticketmaster.com.

Paul McCartney's return to Miami coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper. Courtesy of artist's management

Paul McCartney

It's been seven years since Sir Paul graced a Miami stage with his knightly presence, and this time Beatlemaniacs will have a chance to get a bit closer to the most famous bassist in music history. The last time McCartney played in town, he blew the roof off Hard Rock Stadium (then called Sun Life Stadium). This time he'll play a smaller venue: the American Airlines Arena. It's no theater gig, but arenas are about as intimate as it gets for music royalty. McCartney will be more than a decade older than the retiree age he immortalized in "When I'm 64" when he plays here in July, but rather than mending fuses, knitting sweaters, and wasting away, he'll be onstage, outplaying every band of touring 20-somethings. His shows are relentless, three-hour marathons of hit after hit after classic after standard. Though his stories and tributes to former bandmates will sound familiar to die-hards, McCartney takes each tour as an opportunity to dust off never-performed Beatles classics. On the last tour, it was "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite," and with the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper and a new box set looming, tracks from the era-defining album are all but guaranteed. Unfortunately, production delays pushed the Miami tour opener back a couple of days, but on the bright side, it's now a Friday-night show, so have an extra beer (or five).

8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $570 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Courtesy All Eyes Media

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Unless you follow country and Americana music closely, you might have missed Jason Isbell. The singer-songwriter and Drive-By Truckers alum's last album, Something More Than Free, went straight to number one on the country charts with little support from country radio, which mostly serves to promote the pop country act du jour. Before that, his 2013 album, Southeastern, was lauded by critics and included in many of the year's best-of lists. His upcoming album, defiantly titled The Nashville Sound, was recorded with his band the 400 Unit and is sure to cement his status as one of the most achingly brilliant songwriters of his generation and of the Americana genre itself, which is undergoing a kind of renaissance with contributions from Nashville peers such as Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price.

8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $40 to $53 via livenation.com.

Logic

Jay Z called himself the new Sinatra first. But rapper Logic loves Old Blue Eyes so much that he named his mixtape Young Sinatra: Welcome to Foreve, and calls his creative team the Ratt Pack. Now Logic, barely 27 years old and in his career's infancy, is once again following in Jay Z's footsteps by announcing early retirement. After dropping his latest studio album, Everybody, this past May 5, Logic announced his next album will be his last. "I just want to end everything with a really big bang and get the fuck out of here," he told Genius. "Better to go out on top like Jerry Seinfeld, nine seasons, number one fucking show in the world, over a billion dollars." Something tells us his plans might change, but in case they don't, catch this rising star live before he retires.

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; livenation.com/venues/15031/bayfront-park-amphitheater. Tickets cost $35 to $365 via ticketmaster.com.

