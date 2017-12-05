Ten Best Free Parties During Art Basel Miami Beach 2017

What's keeping you at home during Miami Art Week? Is it that a lot of events are "by invitation only," and the thought of having to schmooze your way in seems exhausting? Or is it the exorbitant prices some venues are charging?

That's why this week is so great. There's something for every budget and level of influence. And if you find yourself short on both, here's a pro tip: There are a lot of free events happening this week that at most only require an RSVP to get in.

Art Babble. Miami Art Week's focus is often on the talent visiting Miami instead of the creativity flourishing here. Art Babble shifts the attention to the city with a lineup of homegrown talent like Telekinetic Walrus, Afrobeta, and Otto von Schirach, while art from Kazilla, Steven Palladino, Efren, and others will be on display. With Telekinetic Walrus, Afrobeta, Otto von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Heavy Mental, 49 NE 22nd St., Miami. Admission is free.

Deaf Poets Photo by Sylvain von K

WaxRomantix Launch Party. Founded by Stephanie Lima and Natalie Smallish, WaxRomantix is Miami's newest record label hoping to nurture undeveloped talent. The label is making its proper debut this week at Gramps with live music by some of its signed acts like Anastasia Max and Deaf Poets. It will be the latter's final Miami show before the duo moves to New York. Also on the bill is Eagles of Death Metal bassist Jennie Vee, who will be joined by bandmate Jesse Hughes for a special DJ set. With Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee (DJ set), Deaf Poets, Anastasia Max, and the State Of. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

G. Love Courtesy photo

G. Love. Returning again to Blackbird Ordinary, G. Love goes solo for a special Miami Art Week performance. Adding to the bluesy atmosphere will be local bands Juke and the Goodnites. The best part? Blackbird's location at the edge of Brickell means it feels far removed from the party chaos happening in South Beach and Wynwood this week. With Juke and the Goodnites. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

Guy Gerber Photo by Silvana Fazzalari

Rumors Art Basel. Guy Gerber's Rumors party has quickly become a Miami Art Week tradition of sorts. For the third year, Gerber once again will take over the pool deck at 1 Hotel South Beach along with Bill Patrick and Lauren Lane. And, yes, it's free and very popular, so get there early if you want guaranteed entry. With Guy Gerber, Bill Patrick, and Lauren Lane. 4 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1 Hotel Beach Club, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Admission is free with RSVP tixr.com.

Afrobeta's new music video stars the duo's 91-year-old neighbor. Photo Courtesy of Afrobeta

Basel at the Yard: Electric Avenue. This week's best-kept secret is that the Wynwood Yard is filled with free programming all week long, so you can't go wrong stopping by at any point. On Friday, Electric Avenue will bring together local acts Afrobeta, Millionyoung, and Eons for the perfect kickoff to the Basel weekend. And while you're there, grab a bite to eat at Della Test Kitchen, Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill, Kuenko , or any of the other vendors onsite . With Afrobeta, Millionyoung, Eons, and DJ Lolo. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, December 8, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Chris Carter

You Had to Be There. Put your phone away — seriously. You Had to Be There's one mission is to make sure you're living in the moment and not on social media. That strict MO means you won't find out much about what happens at the party on Facebook or Instagram, and the only thing your friends will tell you afterward is "you had to be there." Skip out on the FOMO and RSVP now. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Boys Noize Photo by Lil Internet

Boys Noize & Friends. For those who complain that the week of Art Basel has turned into a second Miami Music Week, well, 1-800-Lucky's Friday party with Boys Noize won't do anything to dispute that. The German DJ-producer is taking over the newly opened Asian food hall and bringing along his "friends." Who will they be? You've got to attend to find out. 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1-800-Lucky, 250 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1-800-lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP at boysnoizefriends.splashthat.com.

EXPAND Photo by Alex Markow

The Do-Over. After making its Miami debut in 2010, Los Angeles party the Do-Over has kept coming back to Miami pretty regularly. This time it's set to take over 1306 with some of the best hip-hop DJs behind the deck. The lineup is still a secret, but you'd have a hard time finding anyone who doesn't have great things to say about the bash. With the Do-Over Soundsystem and friends. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at thedoover.net/miami17.

Duke Dumont Courtesy photo

Duke Dumont. Corona Electric Beach has been throwing parties all year long with an enviable lineup of DJs. The series is set to close out 2017 with none other than Duke Dumont himself. Except for producing Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" and collaborating with Gorgon City on "Real Life," Dumont hasn't released much music in 2017. Here's hoping he ramps up production in 2018. With Damaged Goods, Doc Brown, and YSL. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Admission is free with RSVP at dukeceb.eventbrite.com.

Qualiatik Courtesy photo

Cube 10. Looking for something a little more low-key this week? Secretive party Cube returns with its tenth edition, which will highlight women killing the audio-visual game. The party is pretty intimate, so don't go expecting a full-on rager. Instead, keep your mind open to the experimental production taking you on a sonic journey. With Qualiatik, Blursome, Virgo, Harmacy, and Mariana. 6 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at 1908 SW Ninth St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

