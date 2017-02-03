Ten Best Anti-Trump Lyrics in Rap Music

Protesters in Miami marched against Trump the Saturday after his election in November. Ian Witlen

The political upheaval of the '60s and '70s begat some of the greatest and most enlightened rock 'n' roll ever recorded. Now, as the United States finds itself at its most divisive and politically charged moment since the great civil rights movement, many are looking to musicians to step up to the plate.

Rick Ross may not be Bob Dylan, and YG may not be Neil Young, but dammit, these rappers should be saying the uncomfortable things so many of us feel. Donald Trump is not a president who represents our vision of American values, and he doesn't represent the country of these fine MCs. Whether or not we can condone the exact words expressed in these songs, we definitely condone the exercise the right of free speech. These are some of our favorite anti-Trump rap lyrics, for your revolutionary pleasure.

10. Mac Miller – “Donald Trump”

Take over the world when I'm on my Donald Trump shit /

Look at all this money! Ain't that some shit? /

Take over the world when I'm on my Donald Trump shit /

Look at all this money! Ain't that some shit?

Miller is definitely one of the best rappers in the game, but he's also interesting because his career comes in two flavors. There's the old party-bro/college-frat-guy rapper, and the postpsychedelic, astrophysicist poet Miller. That's the Miller everyone loves, and this tune comes kind of between those phases. His flow is dangerous, but he's just talkin' 'bout money and bitches. He's not even dissin' Trump on this track, but the Donald threatened to sue him many times. Miller has told him just as many times to eat a dick, and the Trumpster has never followed through. Viva la resistance, motherfucker.

9. A Tribe Called Quest – “We the People”

All you black folks, you must go /

All you Mexicans, you must go /

And all you poor folks, you must go /

Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways /

So all you bad folks, you must go.

It's not a direct reference to Trump, but it's there if you look closely. The Mexican line in particular is clearly inspired by the president's xenophobic campaign rhetoric, as well as the line about Muslims. The fact that Trump was elected shows a certain trend in the underlying American mindset, one that rappers such as Tribe would tell you has been there all along. It's only by facing our greatest demons that we can we ever hope to overcome them.

8. Eminem – “Campaign Speech”

Run the faucet, I'ma dunk /

A bunch of Trump supporters underwater /

Snuck up on 'em in Ray-Bans in a gray van with a spray tan.

This song dropped, predictably, amid the campaign craziness. First off, “Campaign Speech” is nearly eight minutes of absolutely brutal rhyme destruction. Eminem is a rap god, end of discussion. In this mere sliver of the barrage, he takes on not only Trump but also his supporters. Granted, there's not a human on this Earth, save for his own daughters, that Eminem wouldn't come for. Got 'em with the spray-tan line. Deadly.

7. Chance the Rapper and Keenan Thompson – “Jingle Barack”

Hey, kids, enjoy the presents while you can /

'Cause next year you might get a bomb from Iran /

Look, man, we got birth control under the tree /

And we're stuffing every stocking with legal weed /

Hey, Eric, hey, Mike, get married tonight /

Real quick, let in every immigrant in sight /

So go nuts before the North Pole disappears /

This is the last Christmas before Trump next year.

Chance the Rapper has some great lines in this Saturday Night Live spoof on a Run-D.M.C.-style Christmas jingle, but it's Keenan Thompson who really goes for the gold. In this first verse, he lets loose a list of horrifying rights that could be taken away under a Trump regime, and so far, it's not lookin' that off-base. We have to shout out Chance's fantastic line about trusting “no white man in a red hat.” Listen to the whole jam, for sure.

6. A$AP TyY – “Trump”

I had a dream that I robbed Donald Trump /

Tied his ass, threw is ass in the trunk /

Better have ya vest on when I hit ya with that pump.

This track opens with the disgusting tape of Trump in the limo talking about grabbing women by the you-know-what. A$AP TyY seems to be taking shots at Trump's talkin' 'bout how he's a self-made man. The majority of the bars are about how he and his friends are really working in the streets — and A$AP TyY did name the song Donald's surname. Make no mistake, though, he's not a Trump fan, and he makes that clear in these few lines.

