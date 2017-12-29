Mikey Ramirez Opens Technique Records on Miami's Upper Eastside

For nearly 15 years, Mikey Ramirez has been the one of the main forces behind Fort Lauderdale's Radio-Active Records. He pushed the former CD Collector store into the vinyl-resurgence age, helping it outlast conglomerates like FYE and Virgin Megastore and finding a niche audience despite Spotify and YouTube's dominance as music distributors.

And while Miami has several record store options, it's not uncommon for vinyl aficionados to drive up north just to shop at Radio-Active. Thanks to a wide selection of used and new vinyl neatly organized in bins, the shop has cultivated a reputation for its rarities and knowledgeable staff.

Miami will be able to finally enjoy Ramirez's expertise when he opens Technique Records at 853 NE 79th St. in the Upper Eastside. Originally conceived as a spin-off of the original Radio-Active, Ramirez says he decided on the new name to avoid any confusion and let everyone know that the store marks his new start as an independent retailer in Miami.

According to Ramirez, there are several reasons he's opening a new shop. First, Ramirez has lived in Miami for several years now — he currently calls Shorecrest home — and DJ's regularly at Gramps. Health issues also made the commute to Fort Lauderdale pretty challenging for him.

Ramirez also admits that things at the Fort Lauderdale store were going in a different direction. "I'm not going to say I was unhappy. A partnership is kind of like a marriage. When people start to have disagreements, things start to change."

Sean Kayes and Natalie Smallish will continue to manage the Fort Lauderdale store, while Ramirez says he'll focus exclusively on Technique.

"The best thing for me was to split off from Radio-Active Fort Lauderdale on good terms and establish a presence in this area."

Ramirez has Mark Ingraham to thank for the shorter commute time. Ingraham, the owner of the Shorecrest Building, which will also be home to Japanese eatery Wabi Sabi, has been pursuing Ramirez for years after being introduced by Gramps owner Adam Gersten. "He was very persistent and convincing," he says.

What ultimate convinced Ramirez to take the risk was the deal Ingraham offered him. "You don't see a lot of small businesses in Miami right now, especially in [the Upper Eastside]. A lot of that is because the rent is out of control. He made it very fair for me to come in, which will also enable me to take some risks."

At Radio-Active, Ramirez made sure to keep bins stocked with plenty of new and used vinyl, and that will also be true at Technique. He also plans to stock cassette tapes, turntables, books, and cult movies formats ranging from VHS to Blu-ray.

"I started thinking about the recent revival of [VHS] and eccentric media. I grew up in bookstores, video stores, and record stores, and I thought it would be pretty cool to integrate all three with some sort of angle."

However, despite Ramirez being Technique's sole partner, he insists he's not doing it alone. He's brought along people like Katrina Toimil, Janette Valentine of Shroud Eater, Rick Smith of Torche, Lauren Palma, and Stephany Torres of Poplife to help him run the store, from the branding and creative to the selling of merchandise.

And, yes, Ramirez says he plans to play nice with the Miami record stores already in existence. "Am I the kind of person that's going to go in there and undercut everybody else? No, that's ridiculous... Independent record stores, when you think about it, are not competitors — they never have been. Your competitors are your big-box retailers: Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Urban Outfitters, Amazon. Those are the retailers that have gone out of their way to price out local businesses."

Ultimately, Ramirez says he's going to do the same thing that made Radio-Active a must for any vinyl collector: Search for and stock used records that people want to buy. "That's what I do well... For the past 15 years, I've crawled into attics, crawled into spaces I can't believe I've fit into, I've had boxes fall on me... It is what it is, but I like doing that."

Technique Records Opening. 5 p.m. Saturday, January 6, at 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.

