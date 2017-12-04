Superchunk to Play First South Florida Show in 20 Years at NADA Miami

Just when you thought you had your Art Basel plans set, NADA Miami is blowing up your schedule. The fair announced yesterday that Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur of North Carolina cult favorite band Superchunk will play an acoustic set at the fair on Thursday. The show will mark the band's first South Florida performance in over 20 years.

Superchunk will play in support of Merge Records' booth at the fair, which will present selections of 25 commissioned record sleeves from artists like Kim Gordon (yes, the Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth), Mira Dancy, Marcel Dzama, Eddie Martinez, and others. The sleeves are all being auctioned through Paddle8 from December 1 to 14, and all net proceeds will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit that utilizes education and legal advocacy to protect the rights of the most vulnerable members of American society from hatred and bigotry.

Related Stories Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 Party Guide

In June and October, the band released two limited-edition 7-inch singles, “I Got Cut” and “Break the Glass.” Net proceeds also went to the Southern Poverty Law Center.