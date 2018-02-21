SunFest Announces 2018 Lineup With Pitbull, Zedd, Logic, and Others

If you've been looking forward to the return of SunFest since last year's edition, the annual music festival has one word for you: dale.



Mr. 305-turned-Worldwide himself, Pitbull, will headline the 2018 edition of SunFest along with Zedd, Logic, and an eclectic mix of artists representing styles from pop to hip-hop and rock, organizers announced this morning. The festival will take place May 3 to 6 on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

“We create our lineup to appeal to a variety of people and musical interests," SunFest executive director Paul Jamieson explained in a statement. And there does seem to be something in this year's mix for just about every mainstream fan. You've got Rae Sremmurd and PartyNextDoor to satiate hip-hop fans. Nick Jonas and DNCE will keep the pop crowd bopping.