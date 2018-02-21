 


Pitbull will headline SunFest 2018.
Pitbull will headline SunFest 2018.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

SunFest Announces 2018 Lineup With Pitbull, Zedd, Logic, and Others

Ciara LaVelle | February 21, 2018 | 10:04am
If you've been looking forward to the return of SunFest since last year's edition, the annual music festival has one word for you: dale.

Mr. 305-turned-Worldwide himself, Pitbull, will headline the 2018 edition of SunFest along with Zedd, Logic, and an eclectic mix of artists representing styles from pop to hip-hop and rock, organizers announced this morning. The festival will take place May 3 to 6 on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

“We create our lineup to appeal to a variety of people and musical interests," SunFest executive director Paul Jamieson explained in a statement. And there does seem to be something in this year's mix for just about every mainstream fan. You've got Rae Sremmurd and PartyNextDoor to satiate hip-hop fans. Nick Jonas and DNCE will keep the pop crowd bopping.

But perhaps the biggest winners this year will be nostalgic rock fans. Sublime With Rome, 311, Cake, and Third Eye Blind all seem included to encourage young Gen Xers and aging Millennials to buy tickets to relive their younger years. And with Billy Idol and KC and the Sunshine Band also on the roster, their parents can join them for the same experience.

Here's the full lineup and set times:

Thursday, May 3

Ford Stage
6 to 6:45 p.m., Marley Waters
7:15 to 8:15 p.m., The O’My’s
8:45 to 10 p.m., Logic

Tire Kingdom Stage
5:15 to 6 p.m., Brothers of Others
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Living Colour
8 to 9:15 p.m., Billy Idol

JetBlue Stage
6:15 to 7:45 p.m., Sir Sly
8:15 to 9:45 p.m., Girl Talk

Friday, May 4

Ford Stage
6:45 to 7:30 p.m., DJ Adam Lipson
8 to 9 p.m., Olivia O’Brien
9:30 to 11 p.m., Zedd

Tire Kingdom Stage
6:15 to 7 p.m., Brother Sundance
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dreamers
9 to 10:30 p.m., Incubus

JetBlue Stage
5:45 to 6:30 p.m., Hell & Hollar
7 to 8:30 p.m., Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
9 to 10:15 p.m., Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Saturday, May 5

Ford Stage
1:15 to 2 p.m., Nostaljah
2:30 to 4 p.m., Toots & The Maytals
4:30 to 6 p.m., Soja
7 to 7:45 p.m., The Captain
8:15 to 9:15 p.m., SremmLife Crew: BoBo Swae & Riff 3x
9:45 to 11 p.m., Rae Sremmurd

Tire Kingdom Stage
1:15 to 2:15 p.m., The String Assassins
2:45 to 3:45 p.m., The Sh-Booms
4:15 to 5:45 p.m., KC & the Sunshine Band
6:45 to 7:30 p.m., Nite Box
8 to 9 p.m., Samantha Harvey
9:30 to 10:45 p.m, Nick Jonas

JetBlue Stage
1 to 1:45 p.m., Thoughts
2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Castlecomer
3:45 to 5:15 p.m., Grouplove
6:15 to 7 p.m., Paul Anthony & the Reggae Souljahs
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sleepwalkers
9 to 10:30 p.m., 311

Sunday, May 6

Ford Stage
12:45 to 2 p.m., RDGLDGRN
2:30 to 4 p.m., Sublime with Rome
5 to 5:45 p.m., Sonali
6:15 to 7 p.m., Malu Trevejo
7:30 to 9 p.m., Pitbull

Tire Kingdom Stage
1 to 2 p.m., Lovelytheband
2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Third Eye Blind
4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Battle of the Bands winner
5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Liz Brasher
7:15 to 8:45 p.m., Cake

JetBlue Stage
1:15 to 2:15 p.m., The Ries Brothers
2:45 to 4 p.m., DNCE
5 to 5:30 p.m., DafeauxNito
6 to 7 p.m., Ari Lennox
7:30 to 8:45 p.m., PartyNextDoor

SunFest 2018. Thursday, May 3, through Sunday, May 6, on Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Drive, West Palm Beach; sunfest.com. Early-bird tickets cost $37 to $75 through March 9 via sunfest.com.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

