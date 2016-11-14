Sting Is Coming to the Fillmore Miami Beach

Sting's world tour will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Photo by Yancho Sabev via Wikipedia Commons

Sexual demigod and certified seducer of mothers Sting has been busy lately. The 65-year-old singer helped to reopen Paris' Bataclan this past Saturday in an emotional concert. Last week he released his twelfth studio album, 57th & 9th, his first original full-length release in over a decade. And this morning he announced an upcoming international tour.

Sting will be coming to Miami's Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, February 25, and it should be among the tour's more intimate shows in comparison to a few of his larger arena gigs. Sting was supposed to come to the Fillmore in November 2015 as part of a tribute to Miami legend Sam Moore, but sadly the show was postponed and never ended up coming to fruition.

On the upcoming tour, Sting will be joined by a three-piece band consisting of his longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller, Josh Freese on the drums, and Rufus Miller on guitar. San Antonio's The Last Bandoleros will be opening for Sting in Miami.

General Admission tickets for the 57th & 9th Tour go live Monday, November 21, at 10 a.m. via liveation.com, and prices will run from $99 to $150.