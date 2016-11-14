Sting Is Coming to the Fillmore Miami Beach
|
Sting's world tour will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach.
Sexual demigod and certified seducer of mothers Sting
Sting will be coming to Miami's Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, February 25, and it should be among the tour's more intimate shows in comparison to a few of his larger arena gigs. Sting was supposed to come to the Fillmore in November 2015 as part of a tribute to Miami legend Sam Moore, but sadly the show was postponed and never ended up coming to fruition.
On the upcoming tour, Sting will be joined by a three-piece band consisting of his longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller, Josh Freese on the drums, and Rufus Miller on guitar. San Antonio's The Last Bandoleros will be opening for Sting in Miami.
General Admission tickets for the 57th & 9th Tour go live Monday, November 21, at 10 a.m. via liveation.com, and prices will run from $99 to $150.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
1700 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Drive-By Truckers
TicketsTue., Nov. 15, 7:30pm
-
Tegan and Sara
TicketsWed., Nov. 16, 7:00pm
-
The Noise Presents Attila: The Chaos Tour
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 6:00pm
-
Bach's Mass in B Minor
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!