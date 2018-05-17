Sting and Shaggy Will Kick Off Joint Tour at the Fillmore September 15

When Shaggy and Sting released their single "Don't Make Me Wait" and announced a joint album in January, the collective response from audiences and critics was, "Wait — what?" No one had asked for this. No one knew they needed it. But after the (of course) 4/20 release of their reggae album 44/876, the duo is fully committing to this thing. LiveNation has announced that following a joint European summer tour, Shaggy and Sting will play a 19-date North American theater tour, beginning with a September 15 date at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

The musicians will play both solo and collaborative sets. Expect to hear an avalanche of hits from Sting's days with the Police, such as "Message in a Bottle," "Roxanne," and "Every Breath You Take," as well as songs from his illustrious solo career. And you can pretty much bet Shaggy will play universal fuckboi anthem "It Wasn't Me," along with "Boombastic" and "Angel." It remains to be seen whether they'll rework these songs onstage as a duo, though it's likely given Sting's penchant for live collaborations. Over the past five years, he's coheadlined arena tours with Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel.

There was some controversy when Sting and Shaggy were asked to perform their newly released single at the Grammys in January but Lorde, the only woman nominated for Album of the Year, was not asked to perform. Shaggy and Sting later said that they knew nothing about the snub at the time and that they would have gladly ceded their spot to the Aussie singer.