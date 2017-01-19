Steve Bug: This Isn’t Hamburg; No Jerking Off at Club Space on Saturday

EXPAND Don't invite Steve Bug to your DJ set. It's not happening. Rebel Butterfly

Balance is important to Steve Bug in all aspects of his life.

"Some artists rise fast, enjoy the lifestyle, and burn out in three years. They can’t keep up with the dates anymore — you need sleep and water. And look at all these DJs that play 20 times a month; where is there time for making music? If you don’t have time for creation, then it’s difficult to come up with something special. A lot guys produced great stuff in the past but have become too busy promoting themselves,” Bug says.

Bug is alone at his home in Berlin enjoying a break from cryo-blasters and strobe lights. The TV set is off and the record player still — it’s unconfirmed, but New Times pictures one of those meditating Buddha fountains sitting next to the door to fill the room with Zen. A friend invited Bug to catch his set at a nightclub later in the evening, but according to Bug, it's not happening. Dinner and a few glasses of wine are on the slate, and that’s where his night will end.

“I don’t feel like being in a club on my days off," he says. "If you work in an office, you don’t visit friends in the office. I spend almost every weekend in a club, so tonight I’m looking forward to going out for dinner, and tomorrow I’ll be climbing at the rock gym. I like my sports, and it’s important to stay healthy.”

Bug played six dates in North, Central, and South America around the turn of the year. That mini-tour included a January 6 stop at the BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where five people were shot and killed this past Monday.

This Saturday, Bug’s double life of peace and rage will veer toward the insanity of 11th Street and the aliens that gather on Club Space’s legendary Terrace. But whatever happens Saturday, just try not to match Bug’s wildest moment in a club: the time he saw a guy masturbating next to a speaker in Hamburg.

The German dance-music selector, producer, and Poker Flat Recordings owner promises a long night of deep house and techno. He says he will adjust to the moment and weather. A veteran at other Miami venues such as Electric Pickle and Do Not Sit on the Furniture, Bug hasn't handled the controls at Space in quite some time.

On the way out, New Times asks Bug what he's proudest of during his 25-year career. “Being here is what I’m most proud of.”

Along with Bug, Nick Warren, half of the duo Way Out West, will also be at Space for a party the organizers are calling the “Groove Cruise Bon Voyage.” The Groove Cruise departs Monday morning from PortMiami. Deductive reasoning here, but Way Out West will be aboard the Groove Cruise, so an appearance from Jody Wisternoff, the other half of Way Out West, is possible.

In addition to the booze, a new nonalcoholic, healthy energy drink called Club Mate has been added to the Space menu. And free Cuban coffee and popsicles will be distributed around sunrise.

House and techno from Steve Bug and Nick Warren to go along with early-morning cafecito and popsicles. Attention, hedonists, this night is for you.

Steve Bug and Nick Warren

11 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-456-5613; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $17 to $28 via wantickets.com.

