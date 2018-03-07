Drummer Jim Eno on 25 Years of Spoon and the Band's Return to Matador Records

Few acts last as long as the indie-pop band Spoon has been around. The group, led by singer and lead songwriter Britt Daniel, formed 25 years ago in Austin, Texas, before the music business was thrown into an internet-induced death spiral.

Though the bandmates have weathered the changing tides of the business by touring extensively throughout the years, they haven't had the chance to spend much time in South Florida, says Jim Eno, drummer and the only remaining cofounding member along with Daniel. "We get a lot of requests to go down there," he says. "You always feel bad if you can't go to a certain region, so we're trying to be a little better with that and hit as many places as we can with this record." Spoon will play Revolution Live Sunday, March 11, in support of 2017's Hot Thoughts, which received nearly universal acclaim and marks Spoon's return to Matador Records, the label on which the band released its 1996 debut album, Telephono.

One of the reasons Spoon has kept its head above water during the music business' age of volatility is the fact that its members followed the independent model long before the era of downloading and streaming. Bands nowadays must support themselves through touring, and Spoon prioritized live shows even during the many early years when no one was familiar with the band. Eno, a former electrical engineer, didn't quit his day job until about a decade into the group's existence.