Spam Allstars Release New Album, Trans-Oceanic, First in a Decade

A full decade after the release of their last album, Miami's favorite funk fusion instrumentalists, the Spam Allstars, have finally issued their sixth record, Trans-Oceanic.

"Our last album came out in 2007," says the band's mastermind, DJ Le Spam. "I was burnt out and most of my downtime from gigging was spent recording other people in the studio."

Finally, though, after an introspective look into his childhood, he was ready to release a festive new collection of songs.

Trans-Oceanic got its name from an old radio that Le Spam's grandfather had when he was a boy. "I would take those radios apart. My grandfather was an engineer who built oil rigs around Latin America and the Caribbean, so he had all these short wave radios." While Le Spam's sounds have become synonymous with Miami, he actually was born in Montreal and lived all over the world, including London and Colombia. He settled here in 1990 at age 20.

"The theme of the record is radio," he says. "That was the primary way people used to discover music. Radio brings in transmissions from afar, bringing you things you might now expect. Like always, our music is 80 percent instrumental. My heart is in instrumentals, but there's a segment of our audience that connects with words, so we pace in some songs with vocals."

<a href="http://spamallstars.bandcamp.com/album/trans-oceanic-12-vinyl">Trans-Oceanic - 12" vinyl by Spam Allstars</a>

Radio is also where Spam Allstars first found their sound. "I used to do a pirate radio station back in 1998," Le Spam says. "It was called Beach Radio 96.9. I had a show Monday nights at 1 a.m. and would play all these beats and loops. That radio show is where we created our sound."

The band's name he said also came indirectly from radio. "The first thing I played for people was a song with a groove looped in with old spam commercials from country radio."

He thought naming his band Spam Allstars would sabotage him from ever finding mainstream success. But it hasn't stopped them from finding longevity. The band, which has been together 22 years, will come together at North Beach Bandshell April 29 to celebrate the new record. "This time we're going to keep the lineup tight," Le Spam says. "For the 20th anniversary show a couple years ago, we had 15 people on the stage. It was the loudest thing I'd ever done.I lost my hearing for months, so this will be a more stripped down lineup."

Spam Allstars Album Release Party

7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is $5 at the door.

