Soul Clap Can't Get Enough of Wynwood — and Its Tacos

"We feel our best music hasn’t been released." Photo by Bill Kennedy

The Soul Clap twosome — Boston natives Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine — were en route to the airport in Chicago the morning after a six-hour set when we connected. Chi-town was the first stop on their 14-show North America tour. The duo's self-titled second album dropped on October 14, and now they’re hitting the road to share their latest “electronic funk” productions.

To record those productions, Goldstein and Levine made not one, but two trips to Tallahassee to hang with George Clinton and record music at his studio. Goldstein and Levine not-so-affectionately refer to Tally as “the last place you wanna go” but have fond memories of working with Clinton and seeing the Parliament-Funkadelic master tapes in the studio. Apparently garnet, gold, and $5 all-you-can-drink deals at shitty bars aren’t their thing.

To each his own.

But Soul Clap certainly does not feel the same way about Miami — especially Wynwood's Electric Pickle, where they will perform this Friday, November 4. A mere utterance of the words “electric" and "pickle” and Goldstein and Levine explode with happiness like hippies at a farmer’s market.

"We’re into the Pickle. We love the diversity, we love the South American transplants there — we’re into the local vibe,” Goldstein says.

Soul Clap’s love for Wynwood could, at least in part, be taco-related. Their friend Sven Vogtland, who also has deep Boston roots, is a partner at Coyo Taco and is generous with the Pollo Al Carbon and Al Pastor on Miami visits. “Sven’s our homie, and we love that place," Goldstein says. "Definitely one of our favorites in Miami."

Soul Clap's members are children of the '80s and '90s, thus funk and hip-hop were early influences, but discovering Boston’s rave scene led them to house and disco. Today, the duo's accomplishments include residencies at Circo Loco at DC10 in Ibiza, Output in New York, and now this second album tour.

Soul Clap’s label mates and Brooklyn neighbors Wolf + Lamb and No Regular Play also played integral roles on the new 11-track album. It proved to be a true collaborative effort that spanned from Miami to New York City. Listen for No Regular Play’s Greg Paulus on the trumpet in the first single from the album, “Shine (This Is It),” featuring Nona Hendryx. And look for Miami’s Iam Ntem in the upcoming music video for “Synthesizer Girlfriend,” featuring Ntem and HazMat Talkbox, set to release early November.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of good feedback on ‘Future 4 Love,’" Levine says of the album's single. "KCRW in Los Angeles has been playing it a lot. But with an album, it’s a huge body of work, and we’re never really sure what’s going to be liked or not. There’s been plenty of times where we we said, ‘This shit’s gonna be heat,’ but nothing ever happened, and the label wasn’t interested. We feel our best music hasn’t been released."

Soul Clap. 11 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.

