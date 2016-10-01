menu

Some Nightlife Lists to Help You Turn Up in Miami This Weekend

In 20 Years, Lost Weekend Built a Home in Miami Beach and Got Matt Damon Married


Some Nightlife Lists to Help You Turn Up in Miami This Weekend

Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 8:03 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
Photo by Chris Carter
Photo by Chris Carter
A A

The sun has finally stopped trying to turn us all into little chicharrónes and the Miami music/nightlife season is starting to ramp up. Here are some options for you to explore this weekend because you're running out of excuses to stay home. 

Photo by George Martinez
Photo by George Martinez

Start on the mainland with one of our picks for downtown Miami's best dance clubs.

Photo by Chris Carter
Photo by Chris Carter

After you've had your fill, Uber over to the Beach and choose keep the night moving with another of the area's best clubs (RIP Icon). 

Photo by Karli Evans
Photo by Karli Evans

Not an untz-untz person? Get some culture at one of the city's best Latin bars. 

Photo by Alex Markow
Photo by Alex Markow

Or unleash your inner-diva at one of Miami's many karaoke bars. 

Photo by Chris Carter
Photo by Chris Carter

And then, finally, when it's all said and done. Go get drunk on a Sunday. Here are the best place to do such a thing in Miami. 

Remind Me Later >