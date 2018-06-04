Let's SMASH Raises Money to Build the City's First LGBTQ+ Youth Shelter

Porgie Town, a woman also known as Gigi, lives in a 160-square foot apartment where she's launching a candle-making business. That may sound like an incredibly tiny amount of square footage in which to work or live, but it's a step up from her last housing situation. Formerly, the slumlord Abraham Vaknin was both her boss and landlord. After meeting and eventually working with community organizer and Worlds gaming events company owner Adrian Alberto Madriz, she joined a powerful group of people set to fight Miami's slum owners and gentrification while creating housing for LGBTQ+ youth at a local organization called Smash the Slumlords (SMASH). She's now the project's board chair. "She has helped design every aspect of our concepts and is our main liaison to finding other residents willing to work with us," project lead Madriz says of her role.

The people most affected by slumlords, like Gigi, are empowered at SMASH to use their experiences in horrible living situations to steer the project's direction. But that commitment to authenticity and accountability places the organization outside the traditional developer box. This proved challenging when fundraising for construction of a transitional housing facility for LGBTQ+ youths. So, Madriz did what any creative-minded leader in the party capital of America should do; he took his fundraising experience and collaborated with the big dogs of Miami's gay nightlife scene.

Five years ago at Gay8 Fest, Madriz and his husband met artist Sleeper, who is co-founder of pop-up drag survey, Counter Corner, and founder of Gender Blender, which promotes LGBTQ+ music and talents at Las Rosas bar. These two projects are joining forces with another group of party people, This Free Life | MIA, to present a blowout at Lemon City Day School to raise funds to build this new shelter at the humorously titled Let's SMASH.