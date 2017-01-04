Skinny Hendrix Adds Some Girth to EDM

Courtesy of Skinny Hendrix

If food is fuel for our bodies, perhaps music is fuel for our brains. Maybe the emotional stimulation of listening to a Mozart symphony or a Migos banger can be as fulfilling to the mind as a plate of spaghetti is to the stomach. But what would it take to combine these two sensations? What would it require to put together food and music like a mighty sandwich?

Thankfully, an incredible genius has decided to do just that. He lives in Miami, and his name is Skinny Hendrix.

Pittsburgh native Brady Jacob is aware that his alter ego making music about food might be a tad ironic. But he’s adamant that he's chosen the right subject matter.

“It’s such a universal language, like everyone thinks about food all the time,” he says. “People are always thinking about food, talking about food, connecting with other people over food. So it’s like, why can’t your music also be about food?"

That’s exactly what his EP Food Music is all about. Goofy electronic tracks swap the drops and party vocals for quirky beats and lyrics about hot dogs, wasabi, and Buffalo wings. The cover art shows a group of menacing edibles that look like they’ve been ripped straight out of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Jacob doesn’t want it to be taken too seriously. In fact, he’d prefer quite the opposite.

“People don’t bring humor into their music enough. There’s not enough funny music,” he says. “Everyone is kind of melodramatic about their music, especially in EDM.”

He has a point. Many comedians with a strong musical component to their act, such as Bo Burnham and Reggie Watts, tend to play with many types of music. And certain genres have resident class clowns, from rock's They Might Be Giants and Ween to hip-hop's Biz Markie and Open Mike Eagle. Rap even has its own culinary-themed album thanks to MF Doom’s cult classic, Mm.. Food. But EDM doesn’t yet have a true parodist, someone willing to blend the genre with comedy.

“Weird Al Yankovic did it back in the day, and there’re some other comedian/rappers or whatever, but in terms of electronic dance music, there’s not really anyone who just has that humorous edge,” Jacobs laments.

The producer graduated from the University of Miami in 2011 and decided to stay in South Florida after becoming involved in the local music scene. He enjoyed the city’s culture, nightlife, and deference to the artistically bizarre.

“People are pretty accustomed to people being kind of... quirky,” he says. “I mean, I’m coming out with a thing that’s food and music together; it’s like, it’s just kind of quirky, you know? People are accepting of that.”

