Ski Mask the Slump God Leaks His Own Mixtape, Explains It All on Twitch

Last night, a very disgruntled Ski Mask the Slump God, one of the hottest upcoming rappers in the game, decided to leak his highly-anticipated mixtape, The Book of Eli, on Soundcloud. Sick of release-date delays, he took to Instagram live to call out his manager for holding it up.
“He keeps pushing my tape back because he knows I’m gonna fire him,” the rapper declared on Instagram Live. "40k comments on this post and I'll drop the tape, fuck my old management."
Now, this isn’t out of the ordinary. Rap artists with difficult major label deals often threaten to leak their records due to frequent delays in release. But what Ski Mask did next was the most 2018 response possible: he went to Twitch, the website where people livestream themselves playing video games.
After the tape was taken down from SoundCloud by Ski Mask’s management, Ski Mask took to the video game- streaming site with his gaming buddy krazygio, a foulmouthed Peruvian-American dude who also streams with fellow South Florida rapper Pouya. Apparently krazygio was the one who leaked the tape on Ski's behalf, and he spent around an hour answering questions, complaining about a doctor’s appointment in the morning, and lobbing insults in a chat room while playing tracks off the mixtape on his gaming microphone. The onscreen image for the impromptu press conference was the shooter game Fortnite, where krazygio’s avatar, a knight wearing black armor, idled onscreen, as if it was answering the questions.
Eventually Ski's avatar,wearing a pink bunny costume, joined. They started playing the game. Ski clarified info he put on his Instagram story, namely that the tape would be released on either May 4th or 11th at the latest. Meanwhile, leakers continued to upload the tape to alternate YouTube, SoundCloud, DatPiff, and Google Drive accounts, with the label continuously taking down the bootlegs.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“It's off youtube too?!” he exclaimed at one point. “This shit is cereal!!”
So basically, last night consisted of my rushing to SoundCloud to hear this mixtape, only to see it literally disappear before my eyes, then tracking down this rapper's Twitch channel to figure out why, then watching him play a video game where he shoots people while wearing a bunny suit and bemusedly reciting the lyrics to Kanye's "poopity scoop" song from last week.
As for the tape itself, I was able to hear some of it in the brief time it was up, and what I heard was tremendous. Ski raps faster than Usain Bolt runs, and his comedic, punchy lines are enhanced by excellent production that stays faithful to the anarchic, punk vibe of South Florida SoundCloud rap. Several of the tracks were produced by Timbaland, and features are supplied by Offset and Rich the Kid. When it eventually does get an official release, it'll have been well worth the wait.
Oh, and krazygio? If you're out there, we'd love an interview.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!