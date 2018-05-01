Ski Mask the Slump God Leaks His Own Mixtape, Explains It All on Twitch

Last night, a very disgruntled Ski Mask the Slump God, one of the hottest upcoming rappers in the game, decided to leak his highly-anticipated mixtape, The Book of Eli, on Soundcloud. Sick of release-date delays, he took to Instagram live to call out his manager for holding it up.

“He keeps pushing my tape back because he knows I’m gonna fire him,” the rapper declared on Instagram Live. "40k comments on this post and I'll drop the tape, fuck my old management."

Now, this isn’t out of the ordinary. Rap artists with difficult major label deals often threaten to leak their records due to frequent delays in release. But what Ski Mask did next was the most 2018 response possible: he went to Twitch, the website where people livestream themselves playing video games.