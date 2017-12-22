Derik Fein Talks Living the "Fast Life" and Collaborating With the Elvis Estate

At first glance, slickly coiffed singer/songwriter Derik Fein looks a bit like a crossover of a '50s greaser and a British Teddy boy. His pompadour and tailored styling nod to a time when classic cars and guitar rock reigned, but upon closer inspection, Fein is just as much a product of the modern era as he is of the golden era of rock 'n' roll.

"And baby you can be my Lana/I can be your James Dean/Spin your whole world around/And out of them blue jeans," he sings on his song "Fast Life." Fein is just as inspired by Dean, the young actor who molded the rebel archetype, as he is by Lana Del Rey, the millennial singer whose records are all about chasing after her own bad boys.

Fein says Del Rey is the exception rather than the rule — he finds it difficult to relate to the majority of today's mainstream artists. "My whole vinyl collection is '50s and '60s [records]. I don't really know how I even got drawn to it. I kind of just grew up listening to that stuff and it just incorporated itself into my sound. The pompadour, some people have asked if it's just for commercial purposes, but I actually wear a pompadour every day. The way you see me in my music videos is actually how I am every day. I don't really see it as an act; I see it as sort of like a way of life."