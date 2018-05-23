Southern California Alt-Rock Band Silent Rival Cuts to the Chase

Silent Rival is a rising band from Southern California with an edgy alt-rock aesthetic and an inclination to experiment with various genres. For example, the band's new single, "Just One Voice," begins with a swinging rockabilly rhythm that gives way to a hard-hitting, headbanging chorus. And as evidenced by her lyrics, frontwoman Sara Coda apparently wants to wield her power in a socially conscious way. She sings, "While you were sleeping in/The world you know has changed/We’re tearing down these walls/Leaving no room for hate/My mike is loaded in my hand."

Coda declines to translate her lyrics for New Times, however, because she doesn't want to force-feed the message to listeners. She believes the content speaks for itself.

"I know that people listening have a general idea of what the message is," she says. "It's pretty clear. Whatever makes that song relatable for you, that's what it's about."