Radio Wave War: Shake 108 Blames WAVS 1170 for Blocking Its Signal

Perhaps one day in the near future, all radio will be streamed online, but as of 2018, radio stations still carry their signals over the airwaves. Peter Stebbins, founder of the nonprofit Shake 108, has been reminded of this fact the hard way.

In the months before he started the station in 2014, he would randomly check the frequency and hear only static. "Then, once we launched, we'd start to catch interference from Sunny 107.9 up in Palm Beach," Stebbins says. "I couldn't prove anything, but it seemed like two weeks after they started, they increased their range."

After growing comfortable that Shake's frequency would be carried strongly through the 3.5-mile range its low-power FM-station status allows under FCC rules, it has suffered increased interference over the past two weeks. "We've gone from a three-mile radius to a two-mile radius. We used to reach Hialeah; now it only goes to Allapattah."