Scratches That Matter Bringing the Art of Turntablism to Underprivileged Kids

Art Basel visitors can expect to hear scratching sounds coming from the old-fashioned turntables at Las Rosas this Thursday. Scratches That Matter, debuting during Miami Art Week, is a party designed to present female-identifying DJs and turntablists and to raise scholarship money for underprivileged youth.

Daniella Rascón, otherwise known as RADskillZ, is the lead planner of this event. A photographer by trade, she found inspiration for the event when she began photographing female DJs behind the turntables and noticed there was a lack of exposure for these talented women.

“There are some guys I see all the time, but where are the girls? I want to see more girls,” Rascón says.