Ticketmaster Makes Additional South Florida Shows Available for Vouchers

If you bought tickets through Ticketmaster between October 21, 1999, and February 27, 2013, there's a good chance you are owed free tickets. As part of a settlement for the Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster class action lawsuit, Ticketmaster agreed to provide free vouchers and discount codes for select events. Each summer, Ticketmaster has very slowly made a concert here and a concert there available to use the vouchers. To see if you have vouchers, log into your Ticketmaster account at ticketmaster.com/member/vouchers.
This afternoon, Ticketmaster made 17 South Florida shows
Among the Coral Sky shows accepting vouchers are Chicago and REO Speedwagon July 20; Rascal Flatts July 21; Counting Crows and Live August 1; Pentatonix August 7; Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling August 18; Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, and Ann Wilson of Heart August 25; Charlie Puth September 1; G-Eazy September 8; Niall Horan September 23; Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker September 29; and, finally, for those with MAGA hats, Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert's Red-Blooded Rock 'n' Roll Redneck Extravaganza October 13.
Fillmore Miami Beach shows include Bomba Estéreo August 11, Molotov September 9, Dani Martín September 30, and Kidz Bop Live 2018 October 26.
If you're thinking of heading out of town, shows are also available in Tampa, Orlando, and other cities nationwide. Act fast, though, because tickets have been disappearing, and you'll have to wait another year for shows to become available.
