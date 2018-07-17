Ticketmaster Makes Additional South Florida Shows Available for Vouchers

If you bought tickets through Ticketmaster between October 21, 1999, and February 27, 2013, there's a good chance you are owed free tickets. As part of a settlement for the Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster class action lawsuit, Ticketmaster agreed to provide free vouchers and discount codes for select events. Each summer, Ticketmaster has very slowly made a concert here and a concert there available to use the vouchers. To see if you have vouchers, log into your Ticketmaster account at ticketmaster.com/member/vouchers.

This afternoon, Ticketmaster made 17 South Florida shows voucher-friendly at the Fillmore Miami Beach and Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. It's slim pickings, but if you want to use the vouchers, act quickly and go to settlement.livenation.com because only a limited number of tickets are available.

