 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Kid Rock
Kid Rock
Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Ticketmaster Makes Additional South Florida Shows Available for Vouchers

David Rolland | July 17, 2018 | 3:48pm
AA

If you bought tickets through Ticketmaster between October 21, 1999, and February 27, 2013, there's a good chance you are owed free tickets. As part of a settlement for the Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster class action lawsuit, Ticketmaster agreed to provide free vouchers and discount codes for select events. Each summer, Ticketmaster has very slowly made a concert here and a concert there available to use the vouchers. To see if you have vouchers, log into your Ticketmaster account at ticketmaster.com/member/vouchers.

This afternoon, Ticketmaster made 17 South Florida shows voucher-friendly at the Fillmore Miami Beach and Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. It's slim pickings, but if you want to use the vouchers, act quickly and go to settlement.livenation.com because only a limited number of tickets are available.

Related Stories

Among the Coral Sky shows accepting vouchers are Chicago and REO Speedwagon July 20; Rascal Flatts July 21; Counting Crows and Live August 1; Pentatonix August 7; Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling August 18; Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, and Ann Wilson of Heart August 25; Charlie Puth September 1; G-Eazy September 8; Niall Horan September 23; Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker September 29; and, finally, for those with MAGA hats, Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert's Red-Blooded Rock 'n' Roll Redneck Extravaganza October 13.

Fillmore Miami Beach shows include Bomba Estéreo August 11, Molotov September 9, Dani Martín September 30, and Kidz Bop Live 2018 October 26.

If you're thinking of heading out of town, shows are also available in Tampa, Orlando, and other cities nationwide. Act fast, though, because tickets have been disappearing, and you'll have to wait another year for shows to become available.

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >