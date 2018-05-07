Saweetie Is Bringing Icy to Rolling Loud

When it comes to today’s internet rap scene, one of two things can happen to your career: You can drop mediocre mixtapes on SoundCloud, resulting in a fan base of only your mom, dog, and best friend, or you can drop your debut single and go viral, landing a record deal. What are the chances of you blowing up? No one is sure. All we know is that for Bay Area rapper Saweetie, trash beats and subpar flows were not an option. She’s too icy. She also loves Chick-fil-A.

“Can I please get the grilled chicken with cheese? Fries and a Sprite? Oh, and three Chick-fil-A sauces,” Saweetie says over the phone while speaking with New Times last week. “I’m so sorry — I haven’t eaten all day.” Saweetie works hard. Since her track "Icy Grl" became a viral hit, she has signed to Warner Bros. Records and is one of the 12 women on this weekend's Rolling Loud lineup. “I’m excited to partner with Warner," Saweetie says. "I love working with people who believe in me and are passionate about my music.”

But being passionate isn’t always the only tool to success. Some artists have spent decades developing their careers. Saweetie credits her college degree, being prepared with a followup, and the internet for her success. “The internet gave me more opportunity, and I’m grateful," she says. "I didn’t always have access to the studio because I was in school."