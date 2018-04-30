Sango Embodies the Change He Wants to See in the DJ World

Nothing ruins a party more than a shitty DJ. In the wrong hands, a party can turn ugly, with people taking Instagram selfies in the corner instead of dancing. You can try to make the best of it by buying a round of drinks for your friends, but you can't stop the train wreck. A bad DJ’s lack of attentiveness to the crowd ruins the whole room's vibe, and a lack of appreciation for the art of DJ'ing is to blame. It's time for a change.

Keeping up with change is a daily duty for the average disk jockey. Since the 1960s, DJs have evolved from using crates and turntables to bulky CDJs to sleek controllers and laptop applications that can make anyone a selector. The rise of so-called DJ personalities — the ones who just press any button and a sound effect to keep the party going — has put pressure on the true craft of DJ'ing.

As for DJ/producer Sango, staying close to the roots of his craft is how he stands out. Born Kai Wright in Seattle, Sango sticks to the basics while incorporating trends to curate a dance-floor environment that gets bodies moving. "I try to focus on the roots of DJ'ing. It's about rhythm, connecting with the crowd, and also educating them," he says. "I just tend to be myself onstage."