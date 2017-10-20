Sam Stan's Happy Raps Make South Florida's Rap Scene a Happier Place

Sam Stan’s baby face, charming smile, and positive demeanor are a breath of fresh air in Broward County’s rap scene. With rising rap ringleaders such as Kodak Black and XXXTentacion dogged by charges of battery, sexual assault, and robbery, there's not a lot of positive light shown on rap. But happy is the only state of mind Sam knows as he sports a pink cap with a bright-yellow happy face at the Panera Bread in his hometown, Pembroke Pines.

He adjusts the cap as he takes a seat next to his manager, Gabrielle Roberts, on a rather windy day in the Pines. He looks down and then looks back up with a smile. Born Samuel Stanley to a family including two extremely close older siblings, he has never had a reason to be depressed. “My music is a reflection of my life,” Sam says in reference to "happy raps," a term he coined more than two years ago for his project. “My life has only been positive.”