Nashville's Coin Kicks Off Its Biggest Tour Yet in Fort Lauderdale

To quote an iconic episode of Seinfeld, things are real and spectacular for Coin.

In 2017, the Nashville-based indie-rock quartet dropped its second album, How Will You Know if You Never Try, to critical acclaim. And now Coin is gaining so much momentum it will soon headline its biggest tour since forming in 2012.

“We’ve been programming the light show, preparing songs for the tour, and we even have some new T-shirt designs and hoodies for our fans,” drummer Ryan Winnen says. “For the first time, we’ll have shirts with our tour dates on them. We want people to remember the moment.”

And what will be the very first date on the new shirt design? Coin will kick off the tour at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale February 1 at 7 p.m.

“There’s a comfortable mixture of nervousness and pure excitement going into that first date... It’s going to feel brand-new in those size rooms,” Winnen says. “We get to find that groove, and Fort Lauderdale gets to be that guinea pig.”

In addition to Coin hits such as “Run,” “Talk Too Much,” and “I Don’t Wanna Dance,” there will be some new tunes woven in too.

“We have a record that will come out incrementally over the next year,” Winnen says. “We've been writing so sporadically for the past year that songs have come together month after month. When we have good songs, they’ll be coming out... We haven’t really tried that method before. It will all culminate in a full album in 2018.”

Among those to-be-released songs is the alt-pop track “Growing Pains.” It's slated to be Coin’s newest single, hitting airwaves February 9.

“The song really took form almost a year ago,” Winnen says. “We had a general idea of chorus, tried recording it once, and it just wasn’t right and perfect. So we put it to the side... and during a recent trip to L.A. for a writing trip, we revisited it. Now it feels different and brand-new and we have a version we really like.”

What’s next for Coin?

“We really have an evolving bucket list," Winnen says. “Before, it was to get on the festival circuit and play festivals like Bonnaroo. As we get older, it’s about getting more energy in the show. We’re excited to work harder and smarter as we move along.”

Coin. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $19 via ticketmaster.com.

