Roofless Records' Matt Priera Returns with a New Label and Pewbert Release

There are people who float in and out of the music scene. You kind of remember their backstory and you have an impression of their face, the sound of their voice, or their sound. Then there are those who take the scene and, with wet hands, grab it, slap it on the stage and just mold the shit out of it. Again and again.

The man behind Roofless Records, 31-year old Matthew Preira is the latter. He's back with a new album as Pewbert, Bad Naps, and record label, 21 Hundred. Preira spent years taking Miami's weird music scene to the next level with wild sonic releases and memorable showcases. Though he started promoting live music at age 15, at places like The Alley, in Allapattah ("which he calls "a DIY warehouse space run by literal children"), he never thought of himself as musical.

"I'm deaf in my left ear, tone deaf, and generally not a very physically coordinated person. I assumed I didn't have the skill set to make music, and my early attempts at learning traditional acoustic instruments like guitar confirmed this in my mind," he recounts. "As a result of this self-conception, my obsession with music manifested in a backstage capacity." The scene benefitted from Preira's talents in that role, both with Roofless and as a preternaturally talented writer and interviewer for zines and Miami New Times.