Roofless Records' Matt Preira Returns With a New Label and Pewbert Release

There are people who float in and out of the music scene. You kind of remember their backstory and you have an impression of their face, the sound of their voice, or their sound. Then there are those who take the scene and, with wet hands, grab it, slap it on the stage, and just mold the shit out of it. Again and again.

The man behind Roofless Records, 31-year-old Matthew Preira, is the latter. He's back with a new Pewbert album, Bad Naps, and record label, 21 Hundred. Preira spent years taking Miami's weird music scene to the next level via wild sonic releases and memorable showcases. Though he began promoting live music at the age of 15 at places such as the Alley in Allapattah (which he calls "a DIY warehouse space run by literal children"), he never thought of himself as musical.

"I'm deaf in my left ear, tone-deaf, and generally not a very physically coordinated person. I assumed I didn't have the skill set to make music, and my early attempts at learning traditional acoustic instruments like guitar confirmed this in my mind," he recounts. "As a result of this self-conception, my obsession with music manifested in a backstage capacity." The scene benefitted from Preira's talents in that role, both with Roofless and as a preternaturally talented writer and interviewer for zines and New Times.