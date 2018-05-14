Rolling Loud 2018: Winners and Losers

So much could have gone wrong at Rolling Loud 2018. Hard Rock Stadium had never seen an event of its size and scale, and the organizers had to build a small city in the parking lot to bring it all together. But mercifully, the weekend was disaster-free. Although there were early issues, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch. There were no major incidents and plenty of extraordinary hip-hop moments. As organizers plan for next year, let's look at the winners and losers of Rolling Loud 2018.

EXPAND Meek Mill Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Winner: Meek Mill. Rolling Loud is known for giving us more than what we paid for in regards to the lineup. You never know who'll join in for a feature or crash the festival and do a set for the hell of it. After Meek Mill recently battled with law enforcement and was released from jail, seeing his face on hip-hop's biggest stage made our prayers for his release seem vital. "I don’t go to church often, but when Meek did 'Dreams & Nightmares,' I closed my eyes with one hand in the sky and the other hand on the gate, and that was by far the closest thing to it," Twitter user Noah wrote. We, too, felt the holy ghost, Noah. — Cristina Jerome



Loser: Punctuality. Do rappers know how to tell time? Lateness seemed like more of a rule than an exception at Rolling Loud, where many performers threw the schedule completely off-balance, forcing last-minute changes and constantly shifting set times. In particular, the entire Saturday main-stage lineup was running about 30 to 40 minutes behind. Some performers didn't show up at all — looking at you, Gucci Mane. — Douglas Markowitz



Winner: Young Dolph. It's safe to say Young Dolph is for the culture. Though he didn't pay for a city's groceries and a high-school team's sports uniforms like Drake did, Young Dolph is still in the spirit of giving. Recently, two baristas were fired for playing his music in a Duke University coffee shop. We're not sure if it was because the music was vulgar or the coffee drinkers were haters, but regardless, the two employees lost their jobs. Young Dolph stepped in and flew them to South Florida, got them into Rolling Loud (with stage access), and handed them $20,000 in cash while they look for jobs. — Cristina Jerome