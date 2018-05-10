Rolling Loud Is Here for Local Talent, and We Are Too

Remember when music festivals presented upcoming talent? Yeah, we don’t either. As fests become more popular and one-off showcases become a thing of the past, we’ve grown to accept the words “bigger is better.” Bigger stages, bigger venues, and bigger talent catch our eyes when a new lineup is announced. Huge productions such as Coachella and South by Southwest allow us to see a few indie acts here and there, but at the end of the day, if Beyoncé won’t be there, neither will we. When it comes to growth, we’ve seen Miami’s hip-hop scene go from shitty rap shows to full-on extravaganzas in a matter of years. But it’s time we give back to smaller acts that made festivals dope in the first place. Rolling Loud plans to do just that.

Rolling Loud is known for three things: the stench of high-grade marijuana, your favorite rapper spraying you with water bottles, and fanboys (and fangirls) screaming vulgar rap bars at the top of their lungs. In 2015, the beloved hip-hop festival brought heavy-hitters to the Magic City, which is unheard-of. With Miami focusing heavily on its Latin and EDM scenes, a major spotlight on hip-hop was needed, and Dope Entertainment delivered. Cofounders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif brought superstar rappers Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and others to Miami, and we still haven’t gotten the pot smell out of our hair.

Squinting at the lineup, you’ll notice that as the years pass, the talent has become more diverse. Until last year, Rolling Loud was proudly responsible for booking only four female acts among the hip-hop artists. This year, the talent includes 12 women, such as Saweetie and Princess Nokia, making it fair game for all contenders in the rap world. Well, almost. Where are the underground rappers? The ones with a couple hundred SoundCloud plays and a booming fan base of 200 ragers were hardly found on past flyers, but this year, the team is showing love to what began the Miami scene since day one.