Rolling Loud 2017 Tickets Sell Out

Kendrick Lamar Courtesy of Interscope

If you were holding off on deciding whether to attend Rolling Loud, start looking for a scalper. Festival organizers announced today that tickets for the third edition of the hip-hop festival, taking place May 5 through 7 at Bayfront Park, have sold out.

Perhaps organizers can thank the publicity they received after a kerfuffle arose between Rolling Loud and the City of Miami. Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, who oversees the Bayfront Park Management Trust, questioned the contract between the festival and the park. Residents had complained Rolling Loud would cause an enormous disruption similar to March's Ultra Music Festival.

Rolling Loud expects 40,000 people per day.

After the festival threatened to sue the city for $30 million in damages if plans didn't move forward, the trust backed down, allowing the festival to move forward with a couple of changes to its contract.

The festival's 2017 lineup includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Young Thug — basically a who's who of contemporary hip-hop. Lamar alone could have probably sold out the festival. The Compton rapper just released his fourth studio album, Damn, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed album, To Pimp a Butterfly. The timing of the release couldn't have been better for the festival.

After spending its first two years in Wynwood, where things didn't always run smoothly, Rolling Loud jumped to Bayfront Park, where it could become a music festival with national relevance.

Rolling Loud

With Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and more. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets are sold out.

