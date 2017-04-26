menu

Rolling Loud 2017 Tickets Sell Out

The Five Best Acts at Kaya Fest


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rolling Loud 2017 Tickets Sell Out

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar
Courtesy of Interscope
A A

If you were holding off on deciding whether to attend Rolling Loud, start looking for a scalper. Festival organizers announced today that tickets for the third edition of the hip-hop festival, taking place May 5 through 7 at Bayfront Park, have sold out.

Perhaps organizers can thank the publicity they received after a kerfuffle arose between Rolling Loud and the City of Miami. Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, who oversees the Bayfront Park Management Trust, questioned the contract between the festival and the park. Residents had complained Rolling Loud would cause an enormous disruption similar to March's Ultra Music Festival.

Related Stories

Rolling Loud expects 40,000 people per day.

After the festival threatened to sue the city for $30 million in damages if plans didn't move forward, the trust backed down, allowing the festival to move forward with a couple of changes to its contract.

The festival's 2017 lineup includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Young Thug — basically a who's who of contemporary hip-hop. Lamar alone could have probably sold out the festival. The Compton rapper just released his fourth studio album, Damn, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed album, To Pimp a Butterfly. The timing of the release couldn't have been better for the festival.

After spending its first two years in Wynwood, where things didn't always run smoothly, Rolling Loud jumped to Bayfront Park, where it could become a music festival with national relevance.

Rolling Loud
With Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and more. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets are sold out.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bayfront Park
More Info
More Info

301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >