Roger Daltrey Digs Deeps in the Who's Music Catalog for Hard Rock Live Show

The man who sang youth anthems such as "My Generation" and "The Kids Are Alright" is now 73 years old, but the Who's Roger Daltrey approaches performing his classics the same as always. "When I sing 'Baba O'Riley,' a song I've sung a thousand times, I'm singing it for the first time. That's always been my method. I have to sing them like it's the first time."

That first time was in 1964, when Daltrey, guitarist Pete Townshend, bassist John Entwistle, and drummer Keith Moon formed the Who. From playing Woodstock to staging the first rock opera in Tommy, the British quartet was the archetype of a rock band. Daltrey, with his golden locks, flamboyant wardrobe, and booming voice, played the role of the frontman perfectly. But he shows no false modesty. "I always had an inkling once Keith Moon joined us that the Who would be successful. It was the kind of group that could have broken up any day. I'm amazed we still do it."

The two surviving original members — Daltrey and Townshend — still play as the Who, having recently completed their first South American tour in stadiums filling 200,000 people. Daltrey, though, feels the need to perform more frequently than Townshend. This desire has led to a series of solo shows including one scheduled for Hard Rock Live this Wednesday, November 1. "At my age, if I want to keep singing, I have to keep singing or else the vocal cords will go. To keep my voice in tune, I have to do these shows." These shows sans Townshend have Daltrey backed by every other touring member of the Who, including Jon Button, Scott Devours, Loren Gold, John Corey, Frank Simes, and Pete's brother, guitarist Simon Townshend.