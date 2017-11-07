Larry Joe Miller, Local Rockabilly Legend and the King of Cool, Dead at 74

“Six Pretty Girls in My Black Limousine”: That was the A-side that put Larry Joe Miller and his Rockabilly Rockets on the South Florida map. Though it's not known as a rockabilly destination, South Florida had a small but thriving scene with artists such as Jim Voytek, Steve Alaimo (before he got the TK bug), Tommy Spurlin, and Wally Deane. But Larry Joe, he was one of us. From the beginning to the end, Miller was a real South Florida artist. He passed away Friday, November 3, at the age of 74.

There's a lot of crossover between the visual arts and music in South Florida, where many musicians ply their trade in both worlds. Miller was the hippest of the hep cats, a real rockabilly crooner who did it before it was cool, when the Stray Cats took it to mainstream American homes, and well after the flash had dulled in the pan. You can’t kill cool like that.

“Every time there was an art class at Young Circle, I would bring friends from out of town,” friend Gayle Austin says. “People who had never painted in their lives would feel so comfortable and safe.” Over the years, when not rocking a stage, slapping an upright, or making a ukulele do his bidding, Miller had become a fixture on Broward’s art scene through his art gallery and school at One Young Circle.