This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Rick Ross, Yung Simmie, Koly P, and Others

Rick Ross drops his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me. Photo by Sylvinsky Laplante / Cinestream Pictures

March Madness rages on as South Florida’s top MCs drop off new music.

While spring breakers continue to wreak havoc on the beaches, Zoey Dollaz is putting all the “bad tings” on blast in the official minimovie for his popping club banger. Sylvan LaCue takes a page out of DJ Khaled’s book, while Pompano Beach rapper Koly P calls out all the liars in his latest.

Carol City rapper Yung Simmie may have snagged the crown as the “Underground King,” but it’s Rick Ross who reigns supreme once again with the release of his album Rather You Than Me. Check out all the new releases from South Florida’s finest.

1. Yung Simmie, “Underground King” (Video)

Carol City native Yung Simmie takes the throne as the “Underground King.” In his new video, Simmie invades Miami-based clothing store the Showroom by 8&9, which also holds the "Simmie Season” rapper’s new line of merch. “Underground King” is the lead single of Simmie’s Big Smokey, coming later this year.

2. Zoey Dollaz featuring DB Bantino, “Bad Tings” (Video)

Zoey Dollaz knows where all the “bad tings” are, and he’s exposing them. Earlier this week, the Haitian rapper switched into Hollywood mode for the minimovie based on the song produced by Track Burnaz. In the cinematic clip directed by El Bee El, Zoey links with DB Bantino to tell the malicious story of a young hustler whose bae turns out to be an undercover thief for a mob boss. The short film, which was shot around Miami, is a great introduction to what we can expect from Zoey's mixtape Nobody’s Safe, coming soon. After you watch the "Bad Tings" video, check out his latest single with Sam Sneak, "Blame Me," inspired by Shaggy.

3. Sylvan LaCue “Grateful”

Sylvan LaCue reminds us just how grateful he is for all the blessings in his life. While he travels the country for Saba’s Bucket List Tour, LaCue delivers his sermon and thanks everyone for supporting him in a melodic, soulful tune that he produced alongside Wishlade.

4. Koly P featuring Snap Dogg, “Lies”

Pompano Beach rapper Koly P knows a liar when he sees one. Kolyon enlists Snap Dogg to fight the haters who hurl all kinds of lies at them. “Lies” is first single off Koly’s forthcoming mixtape, Rap Game Messiah.

5. Kodak Black featuring PnB Rock, “Too Many Years”

As he sits in jail after violating his probation, Kodak Black reflects on all the time people have wasted by being caught up in the system. In his new video for “Too Many Years,” the Pompano Beach rapper rocks a royal blue velvet suit with Philly crooner PnB Rock as they post up in the streets of New York City. Throughout the visual, Kodak takes us back to last year, when all he wore was a striped, black-and-white jumpsuit during his various court hearings. “Too Many Years” comes off Kodak’s last mixtape Lil Big Pac, which dropped in 2016. However, the video fuels the hype for his forthcoming project, Painted Pictures, which is coming this year.

6. Rick Ross Rather You Than Me (Album)

The hype around Rick Ross’ ninth studio album has hit critical mass. After dropping major collaborations with Future, Wale and Gucci Mane, Rozay’s new LP Rather You Than Me is finally here. The 14-track album holds popular singles like “I Think She Likes Me” with Ty Dolla $ign, "She On My Dick" with Gucci Mane, and his unexpected diss track towards Birdman called “Idols Become Rivals,” in which Ross comes to Lil Wayne’s defense two years after the start of a legal battle with the Cash Money Records CEO began. The bawse also links up with the likes of DeJ Loaf, Nas, Meek Mill and more for his Epic Records debut.

Watch the video for Ross' latest collaboration with Wale & Young Thug "Trap Trap Trap" and cop the album now.