Rick Ross Joins 9 Mile Music Festival’s All-Star Lineup

Rick Ross will join the all-star lineup for the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival in March. Photo by Sylvinsky Laplante / Cinestream Pictures

Just days after dropping his goals for “Summer 17,” Rick Ross has been added to the lineup of the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival, the reggae-based fest hitting Miami in March. The MMG boss plans to infiltrate the stage along with headliners DMX, Julian Marley, Capleton, and others.

Ross will join artists Sizzla, Mavado, Charly Black, Matamba, Kreesha Turner, and others on the main stage. As hosts Lance’O of Kulcha Shok Muzic and Caribbean radio personality Nikki Z introduce acts throughout the day, concertgoers can also enjoy DJ sets by Jahstream, Mighty Crown, and DJ Cool.

Related Stories DMX Set to Headline 9 Mile Music Festival 2017

Ross’ scheduled performance couldn’t have come at a better time in his career. The Carol City native is pushing his new single with Ty Dolla $ign, “I Think She Like Me,” which is quickly climbing the Billboard charts. Along with “Summer 17,” Ross’ latest collaborative effort is set to appear on his forthcoming album, Rather You Than Me.

Aside from presenting live performances, the festival will also feature its revered holistic village, offering acupuncture, massages, yoga, nutritionists, and life coaches. Northerners escaping the freezing temperatures and horrid blizzards will be happy to know that the festival will have body painting and a drum circle on the beach, allowing attendees to embrace the warm weather that's made Miami famous. Although this is a festival for adults, children younger than 10 can get in free as long as a guardian escorts them.

Attendees must also hew to the tradition of donating four canned goods at the entrance. This practice has been going on since the very first edition of 9 Mile Festival nearly a quarter-century ago, and all goods are contributed to charity. This year, the festival will support Kurlys House and Food for Life. Let's hope Ross and the other performers will be able to uphold the tradition and enjoy the holistic village along with guests.

9 Mile Music Festival

Presented by Smilin Island Foods. 1 p.m. March 11 at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $59.99 to $179.99. Visit 9milemusicfestival.com.

