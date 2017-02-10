menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rick Ross Joins 9 Mile Music Festival’s All-Star Lineup

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2 p.m.
By Tony Centeno
Rick Ross will join the all-star lineup for the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival in March.
Rick Ross will join the all-star lineup for the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival in March.
Photo by Sylvinsky Laplante / Cinestream Pictures
A A

Just days after dropping his goals for “Summer 17,” Rick Ross has been added to the lineup of the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival, the reggae-based fest hitting Miami in March. The MMG boss plans to infiltrate the stage along with headliners DMX, Julian Marley, Capleton, and others.

Ross will join artists Sizzla, Mavado, Charly Black, Matamba, Kreesha Turner, and others on the main stage. As hosts Lance’O of Kulcha Shok Muzic and Caribbean radio personality Nikki Z introduce acts throughout the day, concertgoers can also enjoy DJ sets by Jahstream, Mighty Crown, and DJ Cool.

Related Stories

Ross’ scheduled performance couldn’t have come at a better time in his career. The Carol City native is pushing his new single with Ty Dolla $ign, “I Think She Like Me,” which is quickly climbing the Billboard charts. Along with “Summer 17,” Ross’ latest collaborative effort is set to appear on his forthcoming album, Rather You Than Me.

Aside from presenting live performances, the festival will also feature its revered holistic village, offering acupuncture, massages, yoga, nutritionists, and life coaches. Northerners escaping the freezing temperatures and horrid blizzards will be happy to know that the festival will have body painting and a drum circle on the beach, allowing attendees to embrace the warm weather that's made Miami famous. Although this is a festival for adults, children younger than 10 can get in free as long as a guardian escorts them.

Attendees must also hew to the tradition of donating four canned goods at the entrance. This practice has been going on since the very first edition of 9 Mile Festival nearly a quarter-century ago, and all goods are contributed to charity. This year, the festival will support Kurlys House and Food for Life. Let's hope Ross and the other performers will be able to uphold the tradition and enjoy the holistic village along with guests.

9 Mile Music Festival
Presented by Smilin Island Foods. 1 p.m. March 11 at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $59.99 to $179.99. Visit 9milemusicfestival.com.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
More Info
More Info

4020 Virginia Beach Dr
Miami, FL 33149

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >