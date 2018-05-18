Rex the Dog Imports Hard-Hitting Electro and a Home-Built Synthesizer to Floyd

The name "Rex the Dog" carries a certain connotation among electro heads. Any mention of him among seasoned clubbers tends to be accompanied by words such as "banger," "massive," and "stomper," with fond remembrances of throwing down to his music often following not too far behind. Both through his own songs and his prolific remix work, Rex the Dog, the artistic pseudonym of British producer Jake Williams, has rightfully cultivated a reputation for forging techno-tinged tunes that demolish dance floors.

But unless you’re the sort of person who makes pilgrimages to Berghain or saves money to travel to European electronic music festivals, you’ve likely never actually seen Rex the Dog in person. Despite the perennial popularity of songs such as his remix of the Knife's “Heartbeats” and “Do You Feel What I Feel” in Miami clubs — as well as his connection to native son Danny Daze via shared releases on the beloved label Kompakt — tonight will mark Williams’ first time performing in the Magic City.

“I came to Miami once in 1997 or ’98,” Williams says. “It was pre-Rex the Dog, so I wasn't going clubbing, and I don't know what the club scene [in Miami] is like at all. I'm really excited. From what I've seen, it seems like it's going to be up my street, as we say.”