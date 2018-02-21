Benefit Concert for Stoneman Douglas Shooting Victims to Be Held Friday

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the city of Parkland has been engulfed by sorrow and anger, but also support from both within and outside of the community. Now, the local music scene has pitched in by setting up a benefit concert for the victims and their families.
Fort Lauderdale venue Revolution Live, a fixture for rock and punk music, will host the benefit concert this Friday, February. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. One hundred percent of ticket sales and 50 percent of bar sales will be donated to the Stoneman Douglas Victim's Fund and local first responders.
Miami-bred rock band Saigon Kick will headline and feature in an all-star jam to include Steve Gibb of Black Label Society. A full lineup has yet to be announced, but other performers include Tasty Vibrations, Jacob Reese Thornton, Mike Mineo, Leave It to Us, and more. A silent auction will also take place.
Formed in the late '80s, Saigon Kick arrived just at the end of the hair metal boom and released records throughout the '90s, generally finding more success internationally than in the United States. Their first three albums were put out by Atlantic imprint Third Stone, and their second LP, The Lizard, released in 1992, is listed at #33 on Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums of All Time. The band will play new material at the show.
Steve Gibb, meanwhile, was born in London but raised in South Florida. He began his career working as a guitar technician for his father, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb. Rather than carry his dad's disco torch, however, he's worked mostly as a rock musician, playing in bands such as Nikki Sixx's 58 and Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society, where he played bass.
The rest of the lineup features local bands in a variety of genres, from multi-instrumentalist Mike Mineo to pop punk band Leave It to Us and covers band Tasty Vibrations.
Stoneman Douglas Benefit Concert. 6 p.m. Friday, February 23, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are by donation and range from $20 to $100 via ticketmaster.com.
