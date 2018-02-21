Benefit Concert for Stoneman Douglas Shooting Victims to Be Held Friday

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the city of Parkland has been engulfed by sorrow and anger, but also support from both within and outside of the community. Now, the local music scene has pitched in by setting up a benefit concert for the victims and their families.

Fort Lauderdale venue Revolution Live, a fixture for rock and punk music, will host the benefit concert this Friday, February. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. One hundred percent of ticket sales and 50 percent of bar sales will be donated to the Stoneman Douglas Victim's Fund and local first responders.

Miami-bred rock band Saigon Kick will headline and feature in an all-star jam to include Steve Gibb of Black Label Society. A full lineup has yet to be announced, but other performers include Tasty Vibrations, Jacob Reese Thornton, Mike Mineo, Leave It to Us, and more. A silent auction will also take place.